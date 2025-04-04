Surviving Chennai Heat: Nattu Shows the Way

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
By REDIFF CRICKET
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
April 04, 2025 14:36 IST

Delhi Capitals

IMAGE: While others battled the sun, T Natarajan stayed cool as a cucumber. Photograph and video: Delhi Capitals/Instagram

As Delhi Capitals gear up for a crucial clash against Chennai Super Kings this Saturday, all eyes are not just on the cricket — but also on the heat.

 

The scorching Chennai weather has already tested players, with DC’s Tristan Stubbs visibly struggling in the sweltering conditions.

But one man looked unbothered — T Natarajan. The Tamil Nadu pacer, back on home turf, handled the conditions like a pro. His secret? Staying hydrated the local way.

 

“Drink coconut water, sip Electral, and pop Fast&Up,” Nattu shared with a smile.

While others battled the sun, Natarajan stayed cool as a cucumber — proving once again that it helps to be a Chennai boy when playing in Chennai.

As DC face CSK in this high-stakes IPL faceoff, maybe the real MVP is… coconut water?

REDIFF CRICKET
