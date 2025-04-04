HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Bravo, Rinku & Venky's Dance Sets the Internet on Fire

Bravo, Rinku & Venky's Dance Sets the Internet on Fire

By REDIFF CRICKET
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 04, 2025 14:42 IST

x

Venkatesh Iyer

IMAGE: Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, and coach Dwayne Bravo brought the house down with their moves. Photograph and video: KKR/ Instagram

After a commanding win over Sunrisers Hyderabad at Eden Gardens on Thursday, the Kolkata Knight Riders didn’t just celebrate with runs and wickets — they did it with moves.

Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, and coach Dwayne Bravo brought the house down as they grooved to the viral 'Vartaman' track, turning the KKR camp into a dance floor.

 

The win itself was a statement — KKR bounced back from a shaky start, thanks to a solid partnership between Rinku and Venky. The bowlers then stepped up in style, dismantling SRH’s lineup for a comprehensive victory.

 

But it was the post-match celebration that truly stole the spotlight. The team shared the now-viral clip with the perfect caption, ‘Yahi hai Vartaman!’ — and just like that, the vibes were perfect.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Which KKR Batter Impressed Most?
Which KKR Batter Impressed Most?
Vaibhav, Varun Or Harshit? Vote!
Vaibhav, Varun Or Harshit? Vote!
Was Jaiswal Upset With Mumbai Team...
Was Jaiswal Upset With Mumbai Team...
A Must Read Most Unusual IPL Story!
A Must Read Most Unusual IPL Story!
Is CSK Reduced To A Dhoni Fan Club?
Is CSK Reduced To A Dhoni Fan Club?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Taste Of Home Favourites: 10 Khichdi Recipes

webstory image 2

10 Things We Loved About Manoj Kumar

webstory image 3

15 Stamps Of Temples, Churches, Masjids, Synagogues

VIDEOS

Ramdas Athawale makes Rajya Sabha MPs burst into laughter in his iconic 'poetic' style7:22

Ramdas Athawale makes Rajya Sabha MPs burst into laughter...

ASI Embarks on Historic Underwater Exploration in Dwarka3:19

ASI Embarks on Historic Underwater Exploration in Dwarka

Pooja Hegde visits Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple0:57

Pooja Hegde visits Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD