Bravo, Rinku & Venky's Dance Sets the Internet on Fire

IMAGE: Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, and coach Dwayne Bravo brought the house down with their moves. Photograph and video: KKR/ Instagram

After a commanding win over Sunrisers Hyderabad at Eden Gardens on Thursday, the Kolkata Knight Riders didn’t just celebrate with runs and wickets — they did it with moves.

Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, and coach Dwayne Bravo brought the house down as they grooved to the viral 'Vartaman' track, turning the KKR camp into a dance floor.

The win itself was a statement — KKR bounced back from a shaky start, thanks to a solid partnership between Rinku and Venky. The bowlers then stepped up in style, dismantling SRH’s lineup for a comprehensive victory.

But it was the post-match celebration that truly stole the spotlight. The team shared the now-viral clip with the perfect caption, ‘Yahi hai Vartaman!’ — and just like that, the vibes were perfect.