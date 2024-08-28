News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Impact Player rule helps improve Indian cricket on the whole: Zaheer

Impact Player rule helps improve Indian cricket on the whole: Zaheer

Source: PTI
August 28, 2024 19:08 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: The Impact Substitute rule, which was introduced in IPL 2023, has evoked mixed reactions. Photograph: BCCI

Lucknow Super Giants' new mentor Zaheer Khan wants the Impact Player rule to be persisted with in the IPL, which the former fast bowler believes works for the 'improvement' of Indian cricket.

Zaheer took over as the team mentor of Lucknow Super Giants on Wednesday, a post left vacant by the exit of incumbent India head coach Gautam Gambhir in late 2023.

"There has been a debate around the Impact Sub rule. I am going on record to say that I am all for it," Zaheer said after he was unveiled as mentor at its team owner's headquarters in Kolkata on Wednesday.

The Impact Substitute rule, which was introduced in IPL 2023, has evoked mixed reactions.

Virat Kohli said last season that it has disrupted the game's balance, while India skipper Rohit Sharma admitted he is 'not

a big fan' of it.

During a meeting between IPL team owners and BCCI officials late in July, there was no consensus among teams on continuing with the Impact Player rule along with several other key points on the upcoming mega auction later this year.

But the 45-year-old former Mumbai Indians' player and franchise's director of cricket said the rule has given a huge boost to young Indian players.

"It has definitely given opportunities to a lot of uncapped Indian talents. It is something you will see this in the mega auction when teams will be looking at them," he said.

"That opportunity goes a long way with improving Indian cricket on the whole. The time spent in match time, it's something you cannot beat. That's the biggest plus."

 

"As far as all-rounders are concerned, right now there is no space for a half all-rounder because of the Impact Sub. But if you are a genuine all-rounder, (then) no one can stop you. There is always going to be a value addition with the ability with bat and ball," he added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
LSG owner evasive on KL Rahul's future, captaincy
LSG owner evasive on KL Rahul's future, captaincy
'No Rule More Unfair Than IPL's RTM'
'No Rule More Unfair Than IPL's RTM'
What Message Is Hardik Giving?
What Message Is Hardik Giving?
Will amend laws to ensure death to rapists: Mamata
Will amend laws to ensure death to rapists: Mamata
What Happened To Umran Malik?
What Happened To Umran Malik?
Day after 'Miya' remark, Oppn files FIR against Sarma
Day after 'Miya' remark, Oppn files FIR against Sarma
'Rohit 59%, Kohli 61%, Bumrah 34%'
'Rohit 59%, Kohli 61%, Bumrah 34%'

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

'Rohit 59%, Kohli 61%, Bumrah 34%'

'Rohit 59%, Kohli 61%, Bumrah 34%'

This Batter's Back After Heart Surgery!

This Batter's Back After Heart Surgery!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances