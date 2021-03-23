Jhulan likes Aahana's tribute

March 23, 2021 16:15 IST

Photographs: Kind courtesy Ahana S Kumra/Instagram

Actor Aahana Kumra took to Instagram to pay tribute to cricket legend Jhulan Goswami.

In a series of pictures shared on Instagram, Aahana can be seen dressed up as Jhulan. But there was one thing that stood out -- her makeup, which was a few shades darker to match the fast bowler's skin tone.

'No, I'm not promoting any film. This is purely a tribute to a woman I admire the most after spending time with her and learning her whole story about her journey, her hardships, and her passion for the sport!

'@jhulangoswami fondly called Jhulandi by all her teammates is loved and admired by all the members of the Indian women's cricket team!' Aahana captioned her post.

'This photo series is my tribute to her and hopefully as actresses one day we can all break stereotypes and be the best versions of ourselves by telling the greatest stories!! @jhulangoswami thank you for your story! And I wish and pray the best for you forever,' Aahana added.

But it didn't down well with netizens who called out Aahana for the colour coded pix.

Happily for Aahana, Jhulan came to her rescue, saying: 'Great job keep it up!!'