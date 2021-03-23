News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Jhulan likes Aahana's tribute

Jhulan likes Aahana's tribute

By Rediff Cricket
March 23, 2021 16:15 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Jhulan Goswami

Photographs: Kind courtesy Ahana S Kumra/Instagram

Actor Aahana Kumra took to Instagram to pay tribute to cricket legend Jhulan Goswami.

In a series of pictures shared on Instagram, Aahana can be seen dressed up as Jhulan. But there was one thing that stood out -- her makeup, which was a few shades darker to match the fast bowler's skin tone.

 

Jhulan Goswami

'No, I'm not promoting any film. This is purely a tribute to a woman I admire the most after spending time with her and learning her whole story about her journey, her hardships, and her passion for the sport!

'@jhulangoswami fondly called Jhulandi by all her teammates is loved and admired by all the members of the Indian women's cricket team!' Aahana captioned her post.

'This photo series is my tribute to her and hopefully as actresses one day we can all break stereotypes and be the best versions of ourselves by telling the greatest stories!! @jhulangoswami thank you for your story! And I wish and pray the best for you forever,' Aahana added.

Jhulan Goswami

But it didn't down well with netizens who called out Aahana for the colour coded pix.

Happily for Aahana, Jhulan came to her rescue, saying: 'Great job keep it up!!'

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Jhulan reflects on biggest moment of Indian women's cricket
Jhulan reflects on biggest moment of Indian women's cricket
WOW! Aahana Kumra's STUNNING avatars
WOW! Aahana Kumra's STUNNING avatars
Aahana Kumra reveals her workout regime
Aahana Kumra reveals her workout regime
A moment to cherish for the Pandyas...
A moment to cherish for the Pandyas...
Alia to star in Bhansali's Heera Mandi?
Alia to star in Bhansali's Heera Mandi?
Shooting WC: Ganemat, Angad win mixed skeet gold
Shooting WC: Ganemat, Angad win mixed skeet gold
India has 100 unicorns valued at over $240 bn
India has 100 unicorns valued at over $240 bn

England's tour of India 2021

England's tour of India 2021

More like this

Goswami first female cricketer to hit 200-wicket mark

Goswami first female cricketer to hit 200-wicket mark

Get ready for biopic on Jhulan Goswami

Get ready for biopic on Jhulan Goswami

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use