Bumrah ruled out of SL ODIs on fitness grounds

Bumrah ruled out of SL ODIs on fitness grounds

Source: PTI
January 09, 2023 14:17 IST
IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka on fitness grounds on Monday. Photograph: BCCI

India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah's international comeback has been delayed after being ruled out of the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka on fitness grounds on Monday.

 

Bumrah was added to the Indian team for the ODI series against Sri Lanka, starting on January 10, after recovering from his back injury. He was not part of the original team for the Sri Lanka ODIs before he was included last week.

Bumrah has been out of action since September due to a back injury which flared up during the home T20I series against South Africa, forcing him to miss the T20 World Cup.

 

 

