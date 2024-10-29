News
3rd ODI: Halliday lifts NZ women to 232 against India

3rd ODI: Halliday lifts NZ women to 232 against India

Source: PTI
October 29, 2024 18:37 IST
Brooke Halliday

IMAGE: Brooke Halliday's 96-run knock lifted New Zealand. Photograph: BCCI

Middle-order batter Brooke Halliday struck a 96-ball 86 and lifted New Zealand from a precarious 88/5 to 232 all out against India in the series-deciding third women's ODI in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

To start with, the Indian bowlers fired in unison and had the visitors in all sorts of trouble with their disciplined line and length.

 

Looking to win the series and regain some lost ground after their early exit in the recent T20 World Cup, India began the match in earnest and struck twice to leave the Kiwis at 25 for two in 7.1 overs.

Brooke Halliday

IMAGE: Brooke Halliday with Izzy Gaze.Photograph: BCCI

Jemimah Rodrigues and wicket-keeper Yastika Bhatia combined to run out Suzie Bates while Lauren Down was jettisoned by Saima Thakor at the start of eighth over.

Introduced in the 11th over, young leg-spinner Priya Mishra (2/41 in 10 overs) gave India a major breakthrough when she bowled New Zealand captain Sophie Devine (9 off 11 balls), leaving the visitors in a spot of bother 36 for three.

New Zealand's hopes of putting up a competitive score rested on the shoulders of Georgia Plimmer, who dropped anchor considering the situation her team found itself in.

Deepti Sharma

IMAGE: Deepti Sharma celebrates. Photograph: BCCI

However, having ambled to 39, Plimmer was dismissed by Mishra, and her innings lasted 67 balls. Maddy Green was run out for a 15-ball 19 as New Zealand slipped to 88 for five in the 24th over.

In search for a partnership, the Kiwis finally found it as the duo of Halliday and wicketkeeper batter Isabella Gaze (25 off 49 balls) added 64 runs for the sixth wicket to steady the innings.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
New Zealand's tour of India 2024

New Zealand's Tour Of India, 2024

