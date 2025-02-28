HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Dhawan applauds Rohit's captaincy, Gill's awareness

February 28, 2025 21:00 IST

Shubman Gill has been in sublime touch

IMAGE: Shubman Gill has a great present and future for India. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

Veteran Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan has lauded Shubman Gill's batting, calling it classy and elegant, while also appreciating Rohit Sharma's mentorship of young players.

Speaking about Gill's impact as India's opening batter, Dhawan said on Star Sports: "I simply love Shubman Gill's batting. It's very classy, and there's elegance in his batting. And there's consistency. It feels good to see that there's so much professionalism,"

Gill scored an unbeaten 101 against Bangladesh in their first Champions Trophy game.

Dhawan believes that the next generation of Indian cricketers understands their roles well and is delivering consistently.

 

"There are young boys who know how to play their role well and are making back-to-back runs. He's got a great present and future for India," he said.

Dhawan also highlighted Rohit Sharma's influence on young players, particularly the openers, emphasising how his vast experience helps shape their game.

"Rohit enjoys playing with youngsters, and he must be sharing his many years of experience with them. I'm sure he must be patting them on the back and telling them how to play in given situations. These small communications are very important," he noted.

 

