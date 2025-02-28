IMAGE: Pacer Harshit Rana has the passion, aggression and skills to succeed, feels Shikhar Dhawan. Photograph: BCCI

With Jasprit Bumrah absent, young pacer Harshit Rana has received an opportunity, and former India opener Shikhar Dhawan sees this as a crucial learning phase for the youngster.

Dhawan is the ambassador for the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy.

"Jasprit Bumrah is a very big name, a very big bowler. He is such a consistent performer. Of course, his presence was missed a lot. Whether anybody says anything or not, I feel 100% that his presence is very important," Dhawan admitted.

However, he also believes that Rana has the passion and skills to capitalise on this chance.

"It is a very good platform for Harshit Rana. He has passion and aggression, and I like the way he picks up wickets. Great opportunity for him -- there's Rohit's (captain Rohit Sharma) guidance, and Virat (Kohli) as well. He should learn from them and hold on to this opportunity," he added.