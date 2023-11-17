News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Illingworth, Kettleborough gear up for World Cup final

Illingworth, Kettleborough gear up for World Cup final

By REDIFF CRICKET
November 17, 2023 19:47 IST
Umpires

IMAGE: On-field umpires Richard Illingworth and Marais Erasmus react. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

In the grand finale of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 between India and Australia in Ahmedabad, the on-field duties will be entrusted to the English duo Richard Illingworth and Richard Kettleborough.

This marks Kettleborough's second time officiating a World Cup final, with his previous stint alongside Kumar Dharmasena in the 2015 showdown between Australia and New Zealand at the MCG, witnessed by over 93,000 spectators.

 

Having recently served as on-field umpires during the semi-finals, where Illingworth oversaw India's victory over New Zealand and Kettleborough managed Australia's thrilling win against South Africa, both umpires bring a wealth of experience to this pinnacle event. Both Illingworth and Kettleborough are past recipients of the prestigious David Shepherd Trophy, awarded to the ICC’s Umpire of the Year.

Joining them on Sunday will be Joel Wilson as the third umpire, with Chris Gaffaney as the fourth umpire and Andy Pycroft as the match referee, all of whom played roles in the officiating teams during the semi-finals.

Match officials for ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 final: India v Australia, Ahmedabad, 19 November:

On-field Umpires: Richard Illingworth & Richard Kettleborough

Third Umpire: Joel Wilson

Fourth Umpire: Chris Gaffaney

Match Referee: Andy Pycroft

REDIFF CRICKET
