Rediff.com  » Cricket » How Shami's 'zone' strategy is troubling batters in WC

How Shami's 'zone' strategy is troubling batters in WC

Source: PTI
November 17, 2023 17:56 IST
I just try and bowl stump to stump: Mohammed Shami on his World Cup success

Mohammed Shami

IMAGE: Mohammed Shami dismantled New Zealand's chase with a wonderful seven-wicket haul. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Senior India pacer Mohammed Shami has said there is nothing extraordinary in his bowling, adding he just focuses on stump-to-stump length and putting the delivery in 'a zone' to get wickets.

Shami has been India's go-to bowler in the World Cup, where he is currently the side's top wicket-taker, scalping 23 wickets in six matches at an economy of 5.01, including a four-for and three fifers.

 

He grabbed seven wickets in the semifinal against New Zealand in Mumbai on Tuesday.

"I always look at what the situation is, how the pitch and the ball are behaving and if the ball is swinging or not," Shami told Star Sports.

"And, if the ball is not swinging, I try and bowl stump to stump while trying to land it in a zone where the ball can catch an edge of the batters (when they) are driving."

Shami missed the initial four matches of the World Cup, with all-rounder Hardik Pandya being the preferred pacer in the team before an ankle injury ruled him out for the remainder of the competition.

Since then, Shami has been phenomenal with his pace and seam, getting the ball to move in every condition.

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri also believes that Shami will have a significant role to play in the final against Australia in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

"The very first ball, if he (Shami) is sprinting in, (I wish) good luck to the batters. The seam presentation, the way the ball lands... What he has done in this World Cup is to consistently hit the right lengths," he said during an event in Chennai on Friday.

"Even in Mumbai, he was troubling the batsmen with his skills. Not many got the ball to move around, but he got to do it and got the outside edges," added Shastri. 

Source: PTI
