Rediff.com  » Cricket » Beckham for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024?

Beckham for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024?

By REDIFF CRICKET
November 17, 2023 09:03 IST
IMAGE: David Beckham is gifted a Mumbai Indians jersey by the Ambanis. Photograph: Mumbai Indians/X
 

Have Mumbai Indians signed up David Beckham for IPL 2024?

The football legend caught up with the Ambanis -- Mukesh and Nita, their twins Isha and Anant, daughter-in-law Shloka and would-be daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant -- on Thursday, November 16, 2023.

Becks was gifted a No 7 Mumbai Indians jersey by the Ambanis, who own the IPL franchise.

'From Manchester's Red to Mumbai's Blue & Gold - No.7 BECKHAM #OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #DavidBeckham,' Mumbai Indians tweeted.

Beckham, who is in India as UNICEF's goodwill ambassador, was at the Wankhede stadium on Wednesday during the World Cup 2023 semi-final between India and New Zealand.

The co-owner of the Major League Soccer club Inter Miami -- which has Lionel Messi among its players -- when asked if given an option in cricket what would he have chosen -- bat or ball -- he replied, 'I used to play cricket when I was a young kid at school and I always liked being the batter, but I also like to bowl and I also like to field. So, maybe, I'm also an all-rounder, but I see myself more as a batter.'

REDIFF CRICKET
