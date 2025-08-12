Nepal cricketers hone skills at BCCI facility

IMAGE: The camp is aimed at sharpening the skills of the players in the Nepal T20 squad ahead of the T20 World Cup Qualifiers. Photograph: Screengrab BCCI/X

Nepal's national cricket team has been training at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru to prepare in earnest for the ICC men's T20 World Cup Qualifiers.

This marks another step in the growing cooperation between India and Nepal, with the BCCI willing to help the neighbouring country improve their credentials as a cricket team.

"As part of their preparation for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifiers, the Nepal national team trained at the BCCI Centre of Excellence over a focused two-week

The camp is aimed at fine-tuning their game and sharpening the skills of the players ahead of the T20 World Cup Qualifiers.

The Nepal men's team also trained at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in August last year and participated in domestic practice tournaments in India.

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifiers are set to be played in October, with the tournament to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka next year.