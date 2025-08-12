HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Nepal cricketers hone skills at BCCI facility

Nepal cricketers hone skills at BCCI facility

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
Listen to Article
August 12, 2025 21:28 IST

Nepal cricket

IMAGE: The camp is aimed at sharpening the skills of the players in the Nepal T20 squad ahead of the T20 World Cup Qualifiers. Photograph: Screengrab BCCI/X

Nepal's national cricket team has been training at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru to prepare in earnest for the ICC men's T20 World Cup Qualifiers.

This marks another step in the growing cooperation between India and Nepal, with the BCCI willing to help the neighbouring country improve their credentials as a cricket team.

"As part of their preparation for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifiers, the Nepal national team trained at the BCCI Centre of Excellence over a focused two-week

camp. Making full use of the facilities, the team worked across skill, fitness, and game scenarios to gear up for the challenges ahead," the BCCI wrote on 'X'.

The camp is aimed at fine-tuning their game and sharpening the skills of the players ahead of the T20 World Cup Qualifiers.

The Nepal men's team also trained at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in August last year and participated in domestic practice tournaments in India.

 

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifiers are set to be played in October, with the tournament to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka next year.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
