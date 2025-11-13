HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'I'll do my homework': ABD responds to SKY's query

'I'll do my homework': ABD responds to SKY's query

By REDIFF CRICKET
November 13, 2025 11:22 IST

'I have a lot of questions to ask him. I'll start preparing for his questions as well'

Suryakumar Yadav

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav and AB de Villiers. Photograph: BCCI

When Mr. 360° meets India’s Mr. 360°, you know it’s going to be special.

Suryakumar Yadav recently reached out to AB de Villiers for tips on how to balance T20s and ODIs and the South African legend has now responded with a heartfelt message (and a surprise invitation) on his YouTube channel.

 

While he didn’t offer quick solutions, he extended an open invitation to SKY for a deeper discussion on the subject, even hinting at Test cricket being part of that conversation.

‘I have a lot of questions to ask him. I'll start preparing for his questions as well,’ said de Villiers.

‘Regarding the balancing of formats, I am not sure he has big hopes and dreams of playing Test cricket. I don't think he'll throw it away. But on finding consistency between ODIs and T20s, I'll do my homework and give SKY a good answer,’ promised de Villiers.

