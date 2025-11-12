HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Out of Test squad, Nitish Reddy to play for India A

Out of Test squad, Nitish Reddy to play for India A

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

November 12, 2025 20:28 IST

x

Nitish Kumar Reddy

IMAGE: Nitish Kumar Reddy had a modest outing in the West Indies series, bowling just four overs in the opening Test and going wicket-less. Photograph: ANI Photo

All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has been released from the India Test team and will now link up with the India A team in Rajkot for the One-Day series against South Africa A starting on Thursday.

Reddy was omitted from India's Test Playing XI as Rishabh Pant will come back as keeper-batter and Dhruv Jurel will be retained as batter.

"Nitish Reddy will link up with the India A squad in Rajkot as the team management wants him to remain in the groove post his quadriceps injury and neck spasms during the tour of Australia. It will only be good for him if he gets match time. There is no point for him to just sit here for five days. Rather, he would do well to play three games in five days and prepare for the white-ball leg against the Proteas," a source privy to development said on condition of anonymity.

 

All three List A games (50 overs) will be played in Rajkot on November 13, 16 and 19. If required, Reddy will again link up with the squad in Guwahati for the second Test.

That Reddy would not be considered for playing eleven in this series was clear when he was given only four overs of bowling across two Tests against the West Indies.

While the India team management wants to develop Reddy as a genuine all-rounder, his bowling is still not good enough and batting certainly not more compact compared to Jurel.

"Our position certainly hasn't changed on Nitish. He didn't get much game time in Australia. But given the importance of this series and the conditions we think we're going to face, he (Nitish) might miss out in this Test this week," assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate told mediapersons on the day.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Does Rohit Sharma really want to play Vijay Hazare?
Does Rohit Sharma really want to play Vijay Hazare?
'Countering Bumrah up front is going to be...'
'Countering Bumrah up front is going to be...'
RCB's Sosale Gets HC Relief In Stampede Case
RCB's Sosale Gets HC Relief In Stampede Case
Laura Wolvaardt edges Smriti for ICC top honours
Laura Wolvaardt edges Smriti for ICC top honours
'India must learn from NZ spin collapse'
'India must learn from NZ spin collapse'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Recipe: Manisha's Chicken Pota Masala

webstory image 2

Greek Salad: 5-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

Kernel Of Truth: 8 Key Reasons To Eat Corn

VIDEOS

PM Modi inaugurates Kalachakra Abhishek along with Bhutan King Namgyel Wangchuck in Thimphu2:51

PM Modi inaugurates Kalachakra Abhishek along with Bhutan...

Real verdict still awaited Congress chief Kharge quest ions exit polls Bihar Polls 20252:44

Real verdict still awaited Congress chief Kharge quest...

Govinda Discharged From Hospital0:46

Govinda Discharged From Hospital

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO