HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Gill's first series loss as ODI skipper!

Gill's first series loss as ODI skipper!

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: October 23, 2025 18:54 IST

x

Shubman Gill and Axar Patel celebrate the wicket of Matt Renshaw

IMAGE: Shubman Gill and Axar Patel celebrate the wicket of Matt Renshaw. Photograph: BCCI/X

Half-centuries from Matt Short and Cooper Connolly helped Australia beat India by two wickets in the second one-day international at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday to clinch the three-match series 2-0.

Chasing 265 for victory, the hosts recovered from 54 for two as Short (74) and Connolly (61) shared a key stand to steady the innings. Mitchell Owen’s late 36 off 23 balls ensured Australia crossed the line in 46.2 overs despite a late wobble.

 

Earlier, Rohit Sharma (73) and Shreyas Iyer (61) guided India to 264 for nine after early blows from Xavier Bartlett, who dismissed Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli in the same over. Adam Zampa took 4-60 to restrict India, who added 66 runs in the final 10 overs.

Australia’s chase began slowly before Short’s fluent innings and Connolly’s counterattack tilted the match in their favour. India’s bowlers fought back through Washington Sundar and Arshdeep Singh, who took two wickets each, but could not prevent defeat.

This is Indian captain's Shubman Gill's first series loss as ODI skipper.

Gill has joined the likes of KL Rahul, Mohammed Azharuddin, Kris Srikkanth, Dilip Vengasarkar and Ajit Wadekar to become the sixth Indian captain to lose the first two ODIs in charge.

The 26 year old rued the dropped catches, which ultimately cost India the match and the series.

'We had just enough runs on the board. Never easy when you drop a couple of chances to be able to defend that kind of a total,” Gill said during the post-match presentation ceremony.

'In the first game, the toss was more crucial because of the rain, but in this one both teams played for almost 50 overs. The wicket did a little early on, but it settled nicely after 15–20 overs,' he added on the pitch.

Australia will aim for a clean sweep in the final ODI at Melbourne on Sunday.

REDIFF CRICKET
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

PIX: Australia snap India's 17-year ODI streak in Adelaide
PIX: Australia snap India's 17-year ODI streak in Adelaide
Hardik-Mahieka Romance Is Insta-Official
Hardik-Mahieka Romance Is Insta-Official
Diwali Special: Anaya Bangar Reunites with Her Dad
Diwali Special: Anaya Bangar Reunites with Her Dad
Rohit Shows He's Far From Finished
Rohit Shows He's Far From Finished
How Kohli and Rohit built a legacy for India
How Kohli and Rohit built a legacy for India

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 New Words You Need To Know In 2025

webstory image 2

Apple Unveils 14-Inch MacBook Pro

webstory image 3

Taste of Flowers: 10 Unique Indian Recipes With Phool

VIDEOS

VOC Port leads India's windmill blade exports1:52

VOC Port leads India's windmill blade exports

Students celebrate 'Bhai Dooj' with CRPF jawans in Udhampur, J-K1:12

Students celebrate 'Bhai Dooj' with CRPF jawans in...

Shilpa Stuns in White Kurta as She Steps Out with Her Family!1:30

Shilpa Stuns in White Kurta as She Steps Out with Her...

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO