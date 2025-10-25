HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Gill hints at big role for Harshit Rana in India's lineup

October 25, 2025 22:29 IST

'I think the No. 8 position for us, if a batsman can make 20-25 runs there, which we have confidence that Harshit can do it, then it becomes a very important position'

Harshit Rana

IMAGE: Harshit Rana’s 24 sparks Shubman Gill’s interest in a bowling all-rounder. Photograph: BCCI/X

If Harshit Rana keeps contributing 20 to 25 runs with the bat, he could well be the bowling all-rounder that India are looking for at No. 8, said skipper Shubman Gill after the Delhi speedster had a career-best haul of 4 wickets in the third ODI against Australia in Sydney on Saturday.

While Nitish Kumar Reddy was out with quadriceps injury, his bowling lacks the required bite compared to Hardik Pandya and his inclusion as a batting all-rounder at No. 8 had proved to be detrimental in the first two ODIs.

Rana, the burly man from the Delhi outskirts, smashsed 24 in the second game in Adelaide and that has made the Indian captain interested in a bowling all-rounder rather than a batter, who can just about roll his arm over.

 

"I think the No. 8 position for us, if a batsman can make 20-25 runs there, which we have confidence that Harshit can do it, then it becomes a very important position," Gill said at the post-match conference.

There aren't too many tall fast bowlers, who can hit the deck hard and bowl those effort balls. That is where Rana stands out, feels his skipper.

"There are very few fast bowlers who are tall, who can bowl 140-plus. So if we are looking at South Africa, on such wickets, such bowlers become very important," Gill explained.

"Because in the middle overs we saw that the ball doesn't move much off the wicket. So if you have a good height and pace, you can create chances. And I think that's what happened."

Gill gave credit to the spinners for creating the pressure and Rana then took the wickets.

"Australia got a very good start but the way our spinners bowled first, created pressure, and then Harshit bowled powerfully (effort balls) and I think he got a good reward for that."

Not bothered about my form

It is rare for Gill in ODIs that he finished a series without a half-century but the skipper said that he isn't too bothered about his form.

"In the first match, I got out down-the-leg side. So, I'm not thinking too much about my batting. Sometimes, it happens. You obviously want to perform for the team in every match, but I'm not too worried about my performance," the skipper said.

