News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » If India-Nepal Game Is Washed Out...

If India-Nepal Game Is Washed Out...

By REDIFF CRICKET
September 04, 2023 18:40 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Nepal

Photograph: Kind courtesy ACC/X
 

Following the abandonment of India's opening match against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023 due to relentless rain, a similar threat looms large for the clash against Nepal as the rain intensifies in Kandy on Monday.

Groundstaff swiftly moved to cover the pitch and square at the Pallekele stadium, raising concerns of yet another stop-start game as India faces Nepal.

What would happen in the event of a complete washout due to rain?

Who would progress to the Super 4 stage in such a scenario?

In an ODI match, a minimum of 20 overs per side is required to determine a result. In the India versus Pakistan encounter, Rohit Sharma's team managed to play 48.5 overs while Pakistan's batters didn't get to face a single ball.

Consequently, the match was abandoned, and both teams shared a point each.

If a similar situation unfolds in the India-Nepal match, with Nepal having played nearly 38 overs and inching towards the 200 run mark, the two teams would once again share points.

In this scenario, India's points tally would rise to 2 points, while Nepal would have 1 point.

Consequently, India would advance to the Super 4 stage alongside Group A leaders Pakistan.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
'Sloppiness from India, plain and simple'
'Sloppiness from India, plain and simple'
B'desh rout Afghanistan to keep Asia Cup hopes alive
B'desh rout Afghanistan to keep Asia Cup hopes alive
Asia Cup: SL aim to stay in top spot
Asia Cup: SL aim to stay in top spot
'Sloppiness from India, plain and simple'
'Sloppiness from India, plain and simple'
BJP's assets jump to Rs 6,046 cr, Cong's Rs 805 cr
BJP's assets jump to Rs 6,046 cr, Cong's Rs 805 cr
Vikram, Pragyan fall asleep, will they wake up again?
Vikram, Pragyan fall asleep, will they wake up again?
Sanatan row: Plea in Bihar court against Udhayanidhi
Sanatan row: Plea in Bihar court against Udhayanidhi

Asia Cup 2023

Asia Cup 2023

More like this

Bumrah-Sanjana welcome son Angad

Bumrah-Sanjana welcome son Angad

What Record Did Kohli Set In Pak Game?

What Record Did Kohli Set In Pak Game?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances