If India-Nepal Game Is Washed Out...

Following the abandonment of India's opening match against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023 due to relentless rain, a similar threat looms large for the clash against Nepal as the rain intensifies in Kandy on Monday.

Groundstaff swiftly moved to cover the pitch and square at the Pallekele stadium, raising concerns of yet another stop-start game as India faces Nepal.

What would happen in the event of a complete washout due to rain?

Who would progress to the Super 4 stage in such a scenario?

In an ODI match, a minimum of 20 overs per side is required to determine a result. In the India versus Pakistan encounter, Rohit Sharma's team managed to play 48.5 overs while Pakistan's batters didn't get to face a single ball.

Consequently, the match was abandoned, and both teams shared a point each.

If a similar situation unfolds in the India-Nepal match, with Nepal having played nearly 38 overs and inching towards the 200 run mark, the two teams would once again share points.

In this scenario, India's points tally would rise to 2 points, while Nepal would have 1 point.

Consequently, India would advance to the Super 4 stage alongside Group A leaders Pakistan.