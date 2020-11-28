News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'If Hardik is unfit where is the replacement?'

'If Hardik is unfit where is the replacement?'

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
November 28, 2020 14:42 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'If Hardik is unfit, you have Vijay but I have my doubts about his impact'

Hardik Pandya

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya said he will bowl only when the time is right. Photograph: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir feels Virat Kohli's team will keep facing the problem of imbalance till it finds a suitable replacement for a half-fit Hardik Pandya as his nearest competitor Vijay Shankar is not of same level.

Pandya is playing currently as a specialist batsman and is not sure when he would be fully fit to bowl in ODI cricket. India lost to Australia by 66 runs in a high-scoring series opener in which the visitors missed a sixth bowling option.

 

Asked if there is a problem of balance, the hero of two World Cup triumphs couldn't agree more.

"Big time and this has been happening what -- since the last World Cup. If Hardik is not fit (to bowl), where is your sixth bowling option," Gambhir was quoted as saying by ESPN Cricinfo.

"It's only Vijay Shankar that I can think of but does he have the same impact batting at No 5 or 6. Can he give you seven or 8 overs, I have my doubts," the straight-talking Gambhir said.

According to Gambhir, this is the kind of problem which can't be sorted even if a opener of Rohit Sharma's calibre comes back.

"You can talk (about) putting in Manish Pandey, even if and when Rohit Sharma comes back in the XI, the problem you are facing now you will be facing then. There is no one in the top six who can actually give you a coupe of overs," he said.

While Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell are already in the playing XI as pace and spin bowling all-rounders respectively, Australia have a number of back-up men with multiple skill-sets, including rookie Cameron Green, who is set to make his international debut.

"And if you see the Australian side, there is Moises Henrqiues, who can give you couple of overs, there is Sean Abbott who is bowling all-rounder. They have Daniel Sams who can both bowl and bat."

"From Indian point of view, if Hardik is unfit where is the replacement?" 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
What went wrong for India in opening ODI
What went wrong for India in opening ODI
Hardik eyeing ICC T20 WC to restart bowling
Hardik eyeing ICC T20 WC to restart bowling
Got a spot in RCB for me? Harry Kane asks Kohli
Got a spot in RCB for me? Harry Kane asks Kohli
PM Modi visits Covid-19 vaccine facilities
PM Modi visits Covid-19 vaccine facilities
Prez witnesses change-over of Army Guard battalion
Prez witnesses change-over of Army Guard battalion
With no Plan B in place, India need to save ODI series
With no Plan B in place, India need to save ODI series
22% polling till 11 am in 1st phase of DDC elections
22% polling till 11 am in 1st phase of DDC elections

India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

More like this

With no Plan B in place, India need to save ODI series

With no Plan B in place, India need to save ODI series

Fatherhood has 'changed Hardik for the better'

Fatherhood has 'changed Hardik for the better'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use