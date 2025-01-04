HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » If Bumrah is not fit then 200 also might not be enough: Gavaskar

If Bumrah is not fit then 200 also might not be enough: Gavaskar

Source: PTI
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 04, 2025 20:54 IST

x

'If Jasprit Bumrah is fit then 145-150 might be enough.'

Jasprit Bumrah

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah left the field for scans during the second day after suffering back spasm on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI/X

Sunil Gavaskar believes India will struggle to defend even 200 if premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah is unable to bowl at full throttle on Day 3 of the fifth and final Test against Australia in Sydney on Sunday.

Bumrah had left the field for scans during the second day after bowling just one over in the post-lunch session, having experienced some discomfort. However, he returned to the dressing room after undergoing precautionary scans at a local hospital for an unspecified niggle.

India pacer Prasidh Krishna said his skipper had suffered back spasm.

The medical team was monitoring him as India ended the day on 141/6 with an overall lead of 145 runs on a SCG track which is aiding the pace bowlers.

"Look, if India scores 40 more runs or they put 185 on the board then they have a great chance but it all depends on Jasprit Bumrah's fitness. If Jasprit Bumrah is fit then 145-150 might be enough. But if Bumrah is not fit then a score of around 200 also might not be enough," said Gavaskar on Star Sports on Saturday.

Gavaskar also said maintaining secrecy around Bumrah's status is not going to help the Australians, who have so far struggled to counter the threat posed by the Indian pace spearhead.

"One thing that I liked was when he came back after the scan, obviously it took a lot of time because the hospital is a bit far, but he looked in good shape and his body language was such that there was no indication of the Australian team and it is very important to maintain the secrecy.

"Because, tactically you do not want to announce whether Bumrah will be available for bowling or not, and even if he is not available and this news goes across the opposition dressing room because till now Australian batsmen haven't found out a way to counter him, they don't know whether they should attack, defend, or whether they should play on the front foot.

 

"So to execute this plan it is important to maintain secrecy, so Bumrah and the Indian team management managed it quite well," Gavaskar said.

The pacer has already taken 32 wickets in the series, and had figures of 2/33 in 10 overs before leaving the field, having removed Marnus Labuschagne in the morning session and Usman Khawaja off the last ball of the first day.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
 

RELATED STORIES

Will Day 3 Go India's Way?
Will Day 3 Go India's Way?
'Bumrah suffered back spasm'
'Bumrah suffered back spasm'
Bumrah back in dressing room after scans
Bumrah back in dressing room after scans
Historic! Bumrah Breaks Bedi's Record
Historic! Bumrah Breaks Bedi's Record
Unbelievable! Bumrah's Bat Outshines Kohli
Unbelievable! Bumrah's Bat Outshines Kohli

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The OnePlus Watch 3 Series Will Mind Your Health

webstory image 2

10 RD Burman Songs You Must Know

webstory image 3

Burj Khalifa Turns 15!

VIDEOS

Sharvari Wagh stuns in a sporty outfit as she gets clicked at a cafe in Bandra0:37

Sharvari Wagh stuns in a sporty outfit as she gets...

Aishwarya and Abhishek return to Mumbai together after vacation1:03

Aishwarya and Abhishek return to Mumbai together after...

Fatima Sana Shaikh looks stunning in gym outfit0:32

Fatima Sana Shaikh looks stunning in gym outfit

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD