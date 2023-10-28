News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Why England's batters haven't fired in the World Cup...

Why England's batters haven't fired in the World Cup...

Source: PTI
October 28, 2023 18:18 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'I haven't looked at the pitch out there (for Sunday's game); so it might turn, it might be slow, but it'd be good preparation for some of the guys who are back here in January for the Test matches probably.'

Dawid Malan

IMAGE: England’s batting is full of match-winners and firepower but yet to fire in the ICC World Cup. Dawid Malan is their only centurion so far. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

England’s batters have failed miserably in the World Cup and need to read situations better as the team looks to bounce back from the brink, says assistant coach Marcus Trescothick.

England's all out approach with the bat has backfired in Indian conditions, including venues like Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, where other teams have piled on the runs.

Ahead of the game against India, Trescothick was asked about the team's batting tempo and frequent collapses in the tournament.

 

"We have an attitude to how we've gone about batting in the last however many years since our white-ball cricket has changed and evolved. And it's always trying to be positive," said the former England opener.

"We're always looking to put pressure back on oppositions, bowlers, as much as we can while reading the situation and be smart in those situations. And we've done it occasionally. We've done it now and again.

"We just haven't done it consistently with enough people really reading the situation, taking the right options, and then putting it all together to get that score," he said.

England’s batting is full of match-winners and firepower but yet to fire in the mega event. Dawid Malan is the only hundred-maker so far.

So, is it a rhythm thing then?

"Confidence, rhythm, whatever you want to call it. The form of the team hasn't been as good as what we normally have. Normally there's always one, maybe two people in that team who are going to get a hundred-plus or a big score that's going to make a big difference," said the assistant coach.

The batting failure has happened despite majority of the batters having tons of IPL experience.

"We've gained massive amounts of more experience in India because of the guys playing the volume of cricket they have done. I think you're always learning; you're always playing in different situations.

"That's (playing on slower wickets) always a challenge for us. Every game that we want to play we want to play on the best wicket possible. If it's not and it turns, then we're okay with that and we've been good enough and we've been very smart at that in the last few years.

"I haven't looked at the pitch out there (for Sunday's game); so it might turn, it might be slow, but it'd be good preparation for some of the guys who are back here in January for the Test matches probably."

Trescothick also asserted that his team remains fully committed to the 50-over format.

"Forgive me if I don't want to be blunt here, but we haven't lost faith in what it is. I can't really say too much more. We love playing any form of cricket, any form of the game that we play.

"And we were desperate to come here and try and win back-to-back 50-over competitions. So, we're still very much focused on all formats of the game," he added.

Talking about the prospect of playing a World Cup match against India in their own backyard, Trescothick said it was the ideal platform to get back into the groove.

"Playing against India in a World Cup in their own country… that's a special part of the game you know you get these opportunities that come around; you know there'll be a big crowd, there'll be a wonderful occasion.

"We're looking forward to that chance. There's nothing more that we can offer apart from going out and playing that performance. And then hopefully you come out on top at the end of it," he said.

With England almost out of semi-final contention, Trescothick added he was not sure if the India game could be called a free hit.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Will India Play 3 Spinners Against England?
Will India Play 3 Spinners Against England?
Shamsi on his 'Umpire's Call' survival off Rauf
Shamsi on his 'Umpire's Call' survival off Rauf
Wade to lead Australia for India T20 series
Wade to lead Australia for India T20 series
Head hammers hundred as Australia down NZ in thriller
Head hammers hundred as Australia down NZ in thriller
Hunger strikes to begin across Maha from Sun: Jarange
Hunger strikes to begin across Maha from Sun: Jarange
Priyanka, Kareena, Bhumi Light Up MAMI
Priyanka, Kareena, Bhumi Light Up MAMI
Nimrat Looks Red Hot For MAMI
Nimrat Looks Red Hot For MAMI

WORLD CUP 2023

WORLD CUP 2023

More like this

WC: Pakistan, England Face Early Exit

WC: Pakistan, England Face Early Exit

Mission Impossible! Can struggling England stop India?

Mission Impossible! Can struggling England stop India?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances