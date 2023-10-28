News
Wade to lead Australia for India T20 series

Wade to lead Australia for India T20 series

October 28, 2023 16:40 IST
Matthew Wade

IMAGE: Matthew Wade has been named captain of Australia's squad for the five-match T20 series in India, commencing on November 23 in Visakhapatnam and concluding in Hyderabad on December 3. Photograph: Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters

Matthew Wade will captain Australia's squad during their upcoming Twenty20 tour of India in November and December, with Mitch Marsh due to return home after the Cricket World Cup.

Marsh, who captained the T20 side during the recent tour of South Africa, is one of several senior players who will miss the tour, including Test captain Pat Cummins, all-rounder Cameron Green and fast bowlers Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood.

 

The absentees will return to Australia after the World Cup to prepare for a three-Test series against Pakistan, which starts in Perth on December 14.

Australia will also play two Tests against the West Indies later in the summer.

"It's an experienced squad with a mixture of players who have had their first opportunity on the international stage and that we hope will continue to develop into important players in our T20 group," said chair of selectors George Bailey.

"Matthew has captained the team previously, is a leader in the group and we look forward to him taking the reins for this series.

"It's always a great challenge to take on India on their home soil.

"Most of the squad have extensive experience in playing in India, including eight members of the current ODI World Cup squad, alongside Tanveer Sangha, who is currently a travelling reserve."

Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis and Adam Zampa will remain in India after the World Cup, with David Warner and Steve Smith also selected after missing the South African T20 series, which Australia won 3-0.

Ashton Agar, meanwhile, has not been considered due to injury.

The five-match series will begin on November 23 in Visakhapatnam and will conclude in Hyderabad on December 3.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
