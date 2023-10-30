News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » When will Hardik Pandya return to the playing XI?

When will Hardik Pandya return to the playing XI?

By REDIFF CRICKET
October 30, 2023 16:10 IST
'Update on Hardik Pandya in couple of days'

Hardik Pandya

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Hardik Pandya/X

India's cricket fans have been eagerly awaiting the return of star all-rounder Hardik Pandya, whose ankle injury sidelined him for the last two games.

With the ICC tournament approaching its crucial semi-final stage, there's a buzz in the air about his potential comeback.

 

He continues to recover from that blow and should be available for selection before the semi-finals.

Mhambrey did not give much on Hardik's much awaited comeback.

"The medical team is looking at that and are very much in touch with Hardik and the NCA as well. We're hoping to get an update in a couple of days."

Considering his all-round abilities, Hardik's absence has forced India to make two changes to their playing eleven.

REDIFF CRICKET
WORLD CUP 2023

WORLD CUP 2023

