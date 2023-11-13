News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Rohit has made the dressing room a secure one'

'Rohit has made the dressing room a secure one'

Source: PTI
November 13, 2023 16:55 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Rohit Sharma has led India to 9 wins on the trot in the league stage of the ICC World Cup

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma has led India to 9 wins on the trot in the league stage of the ICC World Cup. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir cannot stop singing praises about Rohit Sharma's captaincy.

 

Rohit has led the Mumbai Indians to a record five IPL titles. Under his captaincy MI also won the now-defunct Champions League Twenty20 competition in 2013.

Rohit has been phenomenal with the bat and leadership skills in the ongoing World Cup as India remained unbeaten in the league stage, winning nine matches on the trot to storm into the semi-final, where they will play New Zealand on Wednesday.

"There is nothing which has changed from 2019 to 2023. There were so many changes that happened in 2019 as compared to the least amount of changes that has happened in 2023," Gambhir told Star Sports.

"A good captain and leader give you security, which makes the dressing room secure, not only for himself but for the other 14 players as well. And Rohit Sharma has done that.

"That's why he has won five IPL trophies. That's where his winning ratio when he started playing all those international games has been fabulous. If you go by the stats and the trophies, he ticks all the boxes. But the most important thing is he has made that dressing room a very secure dressing room."

Former Australia skipper Aaron Finch pointed to Rohit's aggressive approach in the powerplay.

"The thought process behind Rohit is he's trying to get the team off to a quick start. You see, the wicket tends to get slower as the tournament has gone on. So, that initial powerplay to put pressure on the opposition is really crucial.

"I think what that's done is it's changed the bowler's mindset before the game has even started, knowing that Rohit is going to come really hard at them," he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
How India can get upper hand over NZ in semis
How India can get upper hand over NZ in semis
PICS: A Diwali dhamaka as unbeaten India thump Dutch!
PICS: A Diwali dhamaka as unbeaten India thump Dutch!
Centurion Iyer was determined to capitalise on start
Centurion Iyer was determined to capitalise on start
Govt bans 9 Meitei extremist groups, associates
Govt bans 9 Meitei extremist groups, associates
Politics thicker than blood in 4 Rajasthan seats
Politics thicker than blood in 4 Rajasthan seats
Umpires announced for World Cup semis
Umpires announced for World Cup semis
Trinamool gives back Mahua Moitra her old party job
Trinamool gives back Mahua Moitra her old party job

WORLD CUP 2023

WORLD CUP 2023

More like this

Rohit reveals 'clinical' India's success mantra

Rohit reveals 'clinical' India's success mantra

'One loss and everyone says you don't know anything'

'One loss and everyone says you don't know anything'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances