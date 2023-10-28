News
Head hammers hundred as Australia down NZ in thriller

Head hammers hundred as Australia down NZ in thriller

October 28, 2023 19:12 IST
Travis Head and David Warner during their 175-run partnership

IMAGE: Travis Head and David Warner during their 175-run partnership. Photograph: ICC/X

Travis Head's rapid hundred trumped Rachin Ravindra's gallant 116 as Australia beat New Zealand by five runs in the highest-scoring match in World Cup history to stay on course for a semi-final slot in the 50-overs tournament on Saturday.

 

Head smashed 109 off 67 balls in his first match of the World Cup and forged a breakneck 175-run opening stand with David Warner (81) to propel Australia to a commanding 388 all out at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium.

Rachin Ravindra hit a 116 off 89 balls 

IMAGE: Rachin Ravindra hit a 116 off 89 balls. Photograph: cricket.com.au/X

Glenn Maxwell (41), Josh Inglis (38) and skipper Pat Cummins (37) provided breezy cameos down the order before Australia were all out in 49.2 overs.

Ravindra led New Zealand's spirited reply with his second hundred of the tournament and Daryl Mitchell made 54 to steady their innings.

Josh Inglis breaks the stumps to run out Jimmy Neesham  

IMAGE: Josh Inglis breaks the stumps to run out Jimmy Neesham. Photograph: cricket.com.au/X

The 2019 runners-up looked out of the contest after Ravindra fell in the 41st over but James Neesham injected fresh drama with a never-say-die 58 but it was not enough in the end as New Zealand ended just short of their target on 383-9.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
