ICC World Cup, PHOTOS: India vs Sri Lanka

July 06, 2019 19:59 IST

IMAGES from the ICC World Cup match played between India and Sri Lanka at Headingley, Leeds, on Saturday

IMAGE: Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews celebrates on reaching his century. Photograph: Lee Smith/Action Images via Reuters

Angelo Mathews scored his first century of this year's Cricket World Cup to help Sri Lanka overcome a top-order collapse and post a competitive total of 264 for seven in their final group game against India on Saturday.

Sri Lanka were reeling at 55-4 in the 12th over before Mathews (113) and Lahiru Thirimanne (53) added 124 runs to steady the innings.

Mathews's third one-day international century included 10 fours and two sixes.

IMAGE: Sri Lanka's Lahiru Thirimanne dives to make his ground while snatching a quick run. Photograph: Lee Smith/Action Images via Reuters

The 32-year-old's knock was a treat to watch as it was a perfect example of how to build an innings after a top-order collapse.

Ravindra Jadeja (1/40 in 10 overs) was given respect and only twice he chanced his arms for two maximums.

Kuldeep Yadav (1/58 off 10 overs), after being dropped against Bangladesh, did not show much improvement as he was bowling too full which both Thirimanne and Mathews found easy to negotiate.

IMAGE: India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah celebrates on taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Kusal Perera. Bumrah finished with figures of 3 for 37. Photograph: Lee Smith/Action Images via Reuters

Kuldeep, at the fag end of his spell, did get Thirimanne, who tried to hit the left-arm wrist spinner against the spin.

With Mohammed Shami rested, India played with two seamers. While Bhuvneshwar was picked for special treatment by Mathews and Thirimanne, it was Bumrah, who had given his team initial momentum with two dismissals.

Jasprit Bumrah struck two early blows and returned to dismiss Mathews in his 3-37 for India who have qualified for the semi-finals.