Sania's heartfelt wish for hubby Shoaib

July 06, 2019 18:41 IST

IMAGE: Shoaib Malik is greeted by his teammates after the match against Bangladesh on Friday. Photograph: Cricket World Cup/Twitter

As Shoaib Malik announced his retirement from ODI cricket following Pakistan's exit from the World Cup on Friday, his wife, Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza took to Twitter to convey her love and pride for his achievements.

"Every story has an end, but in life every ending is a new beginning' @realshoaibmalik you have proudly played for your country for 20 years and you continue to do so with so much honour and humility. Izhaan and I are so proud of everything you have achieved but also for who you are," Sania wrote on her Twitter page on Saturday.

Malik announced his retirement after Pakistan won their final league match of the World Cup against Bangladesh by 94 runs in London on Friday. Pakistan failed to make the semi-finals of the 50-over showpiece.

"Today I retire from One Day International (ODI) cricket. Huge Thank you to all the players I have played with, coaches I have trained under, family, friends, media, and sponsors. Most importantly my fans, I love you all," he had tweeted on Friday.

Having made his ODI debut in 1999 against the West Indies in Sharjah, Malik played 287 matches and scored 7,534 runs at an average of 34.55. He scored nine ODI centuries and was the captain of the team when Pakistan reached the final of the 2007 World T20, where they lost to India.