World Cup PHOTOS: Pakistan vs Bangladesh

Last updated on: July 05, 2019 19:32 IST

Images from Friday's World Cup match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, at Lord's.

- SCORECARD

IMAGE: Pakistan's Imam-ul Haq gestures to the crowd as he leaves the field after being declared out hit-wicket soon after completing his hundred in Friday's World Cup match against Bangladesh, at Lord's. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Opener Imam-ul-Haq scored a run-a-ball century and Babar Azam 96 to help Pakistan post 315-9 against Bangladesh in their final group game, even though they are effectively out of the semi-finals race, at Lord's, on Friday.

Aware that the situation demanded them to beat Bangladesh by 300-plus runs to qualify for the semi-finals, Pakistan needed to put on board a total of no less than 450-plus to stand a chance.

They now need to dismiss Bangladesh for seven runs or less to qualify for the semi-finals.

IMAGE: Babar Azam was out leg before wicket after fine 96. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Pakistan's abysmal net run-rate going into the match meant the 1992 champions had no real chance of pipping New Zealand to the last semi-final slot, but it was business as usual for them and Imam (100) and Azam (96) added 157 for the second wicket to lay the foundation for a big total.

After electing to bat, Pakistan owed their total to the two young batsmen, as they added 157 runs for the second wicket.

IMAGE: Mohammad Saifuddin, who fininshed with a four-wicket haul, celebrates taking the wicket of Babar Azam. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

While the 23-year-old Imam became the youngest Pakistani to score a hundred in a World Cup game, Azam missed out on his second century in the tournament by just four runs.

Imad Wasim's quick-fire 26-ball 43 took Pakistan past 300.

The intent to get that improbable total was missing in opener Fakhar Zaman as he took 31 balls to score his 13.

Imam and Babar too batted in their usual fashion, showing no urgency to get quick runs. Their partnership was broken when Mohammad Saifuddin trapped Azam with a dipping yorker. Azam's knock came off 98 balls, with 11 shots to the fence.

IMAGE: Mustafizur Rahman celebrates dismissing Mohammad Amir, his fifth wicket of the innings. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

The bespectacled left-handed Imam was joined at the crease by the seasoned Mohammad Hafeez (27) and they raised a 66-run stand for the third wicket.

Imam completed his seventh ODI hundred with a single off left-arm Mustafizur Rahman in the 42nd over of the innings but was soon out hit-wicket.

Hafeez swept a spinner straight to a fielder in the deep. Had it not been for Wasim's knock, Pakistan would have struggled to reach 300.

Since their defeat against arch-rivals India, Pakistan have recorded three wins on the trot. They can wrap up their campaign on a high with a win.