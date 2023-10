IMAGES: Sachin Tendulkar carries the ICC Cricket World Cup trophy onto the field ahead of the England-New Zealand game. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

The World Cup has begun, and it demanded an equally monumental figure to flag off the proceedings!

Sachin Tendulkar, an enduring icon of the game, entered the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad with the trophy to mark the beginning of the ODI competition.

Sachin placed the trophy, which he later placed on a podium before both teams emerged for the national anthems.

Sachin is the Global Ambassador for World Cup 2023.