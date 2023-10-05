News
WOW! 10 Captains In One Room

WOW! 10 Captains In One Room

By REDIFF CRICKET
October 05, 2023 06:34 IST
IMAGE: What's making Kane Williamson and Rohit Sharma laugh? Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters
 

It was a starry affair at the Narendra Modi stadium as the skippers of all ten World Cup teams attended the captain's day.

The stage was set at the largest cricket stadium in the world as the skippers engaged in some fun-filled banter before the marquee event got underway. The discussion was hosted by Ravi Shastri and 2019 World Cup winning captain Eoin Morgan on the eve of the World Cup opener.

Ten international captains in one room is sure to throw up a lot of memories.

Check out the pix from the memorable event before the rivalry gets underway on the field.

Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Is Babar Azam telling Jos Buttler about the Hyderabadi biryani he liked? Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Bangladesh Skipper Shakib al Hasan makes a point as Sri Lankan Captain Dasun Shanaka listens in. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A smile for the shutterbugs. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Babar Azam has been enjoying his first visit across the border.Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Temba Bavuma, who made a quick trip home on the weekend, seems jetlagged. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Both Ravi Shastri and Eoin Morgan have been part of World Cup-winning teams. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Did a media question bring that frown on Rohit's face? Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

 

IMAGE: What's gotten the skippers so engrossed? Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters
