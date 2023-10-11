News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Man arrested for sending threat to Motera Stadium

Man arrested for sending threat to Motera Stadium

Source: PTI
October 11, 2023 10:55 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

ICC World Cup

The Ahmedabad crime branch has arrested a man for allegedly sending an email threatening attack on the Narendra Modi Stadium in the city, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused, who has no criminal background, was arrested from Rajkot in Gujarat, they said.

 

The massive stadium is one of the venues of the ongoing cricket World Cup and the India-Pakistan cricket match will be played here on October 14.

The accused had allegedly sent an email claiming that there will be a blast on the stadium, an official said without elaborating.

The accused, a native of Madhya Pradesh, resided on the outskirts of Rajkot.

"He had issued a brief mail from his phone and carrying his name. He has no criminal background," the official said.

The Ahmedabad police earlier said extra security arrangements have been made for the India-Pakistan World Cup cricket match on October 14.

The face-off between the neighbours on the cricket field is expected to draw a huge crowd.

More than 11,000 personnel of various agencies including Gujarat Police, NSG, RAF, and home guards among others will be deployed in Ahmedabad and at the Narendra Modi Stadium during the India-Pakistan cricket match on October 14, a senior official said on Monday. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Will Gill Join These Guys?
Will Gill Join These Guys?
Recovering Gill to miss Afghanistan, Pakistan matches
Recovering Gill to miss Afghanistan, Pakistan matches
Pakistan presenter covering World Cup leaves India
Pakistan presenter covering World Cup leaves India
Are You Overweight? Or Diabetic?
Are You Overweight? Or Diabetic?
'They shot people and enjoyed it': Israeli survivor
'They shot people and enjoyed it': Israeli survivor
How players avoided injury in Dharamsala
How players avoided injury in Dharamsala
Buying Term Insurance? 7 Tips For YOU
Buying Term Insurance? 7 Tips For YOU

WORLD CUP 2023

WORLD CUP 2023

More like this

Pick Your India Team For Afghanistan Game

Pick Your India Team For Afghanistan Game

Be Wary Of These Afghans!

Be Wary Of These Afghans!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances