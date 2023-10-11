Be Wary Of These Afghans!

India face Afghanistan in their second game at the ICC World Cup in New Delhi on Wednesday, Ocrober 11, 2023.

India won't want to take the Afghans lightly. At the 2019 World Cup, it took a late hat-trick from Mohammed Shami to help India eke out an 11-run victory.

The Afghans who could surprise the hosts...

Rashid Khan

The talisman of the Afghan team, leg-spinner Rashid Khan is one who can rattle the Indians, given his enormous experience on Indian pitches thanks to the Indian Premier League.

Although he went wicket-less against Bangladesh in Afghanistan's World Cup opening game, he cannot be taken be taken lightly by the Indian batters.

A flat track in New Delhi may not be an ideal setting for him, but don't count Rashid out. He can be handy with the bat and his fielding skills are super.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz

The hard-hitting opener top scored for Afghanistan in their campaign opener with a 62-ball 47.

Gurbaz, who hit a century in the warm-up game against Sri Lanka, is in good nick and could give India headaches if he is not dismissed early.

Mohammad Nabi

Playing his third ODI World Cup, all-rounder Mohammad Nabi, with 148 ODIs under his belt, has all the experience needed to pin down the Indians.

When it's his day, he can come good with the bat. He had a few decent scores in the Asia Cup this year. His bowling is proven to be quite a handful on surfaces that offer help, while keeping the opposition under a tight noose.

Naveen-ul-Haq

The pacer makes his return to the Afghan squad after a two-year gap.

The 24 year old is inexperienced, having played 8 ODIs to date, grabbing 15 wickets at an average of 25.80, with best figures of 4 for 42.

In the opening match against Bangladesh, as a first-change bowler he picked up a wicket, breaking a 97 run stand. His IPL 2023 clashes with Virat Kohli will add an interesting subtext to the match on Wednesday.