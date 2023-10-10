World Cup 2023: Will Gill Join These Guys?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shubman Gill/Instagram

Will Shubman Gill, currently battling dengue, join this list of cricketers who missed World Cup 2023 because of physical inability? Or will the dasher, fingers crossed, return to the field after he recovers from illness?

Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

Axar Patel (India)

After being picked in India's provisional World Cup squad the all rounder sustained an injury during the Asia Cup.

Having suffered a left quadriceps strain during the Asia Cup Super Four match against Bangladesh, Axar didn't recover in time and was replaced by Ravichandran Ashwin in India's final squad.

Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Reuters

Rishabh Pant (India)

One of the biggest blows to the Indian team was Pant being ruled out for a prolonged period.

Though the wicketkeeper-batter is making a remarkable recovery after a horrific car accident in December, Pant was never going to win the race against time.

Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

Naseem Shah (Pakistan)

The Men in Green were dealt a big blow as Naseem was ruled out of the competition.

The young pacer sustained a shoulder injury during the Asia Cup, held just before the ODI World Cup.

Photograph: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters

Anrich Nortje (South Africa)

A big miss in the Proteas squad is fast bowler Anrich Nortje. Playing in the ODI series against Australia last month, Nortje suffered back spasms and was ruled out for World Cup 2023.

His injury came as a big blow for the South Africans who are looking to pick up their maiden ODI World Cup title.

Photograph: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters

Sisanda Magala (South Africa)

The Proteas were dealt a double blow as Sisanda Magala was ruled out after Nortje's injury.

After Nortje was injured in the second ODI, fast bowler Magala, who playing in the next ODI, was ruled out due to a knee injury.

Photograph: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters

Ashton Agar (Australia)

Australia too suffered injury blows during their ODI series in South Africa last month. Missing from action in this World Cup will be left-arm spinner Agar who suffered a calf injury.

Agar was replaced by Marnus Labuschagne.

Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

Jofra Archer (England)

Archer has travelled with the defending champions as a reserve though he is unlikely to play as he continues his rehab.

Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Tamim Iqbal (Bangladesh)

Iqbal was ruled out of the tournament due to a back injury. Though he declared himself fit, the opener reportedly pulled out due to differences with the country's cricket board and Skipper Shakib al Hasan.

Playing in the build-up to the World Cup against the Kiwis, Iqbal scored 44, but said he was still in pain.

Photograph: Christopher Pike/Reuters

Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka)

The all-rounder, who sustained a thigh injury during the Lanka Premier League playoffs, missed the Asia Cup too.