Did you know Kohli is a good bowler too?

June 02, 2019 21:03 IST

IMAGE: India's captain Virat Kohli bowls as Bangladesh's Anamul Haque, left, watches during the Asia Cup 2014 ODI, in Fatullah, on February 26. Photograph: Andrew Biraj/Reuters

He has broken many a record with his batting, but Virat Kohli, the medium-pacer, could have had a lot more than eight international wickets had his teammates believed in his bowling ability like he does.

Kohli explained why he has not bowled in international cricket since December 2017.

"It was the during the ODI series in Sri Lanka (in 2017) where we had almost won everything, I asked MS (Mahendra Singh Dhoni) if I could bowl. Just when I was getting ready to roll my arm over, (Jasprit) Bumrah shouted from the boundary and said 'no joking around, it is an international game',’ revealed India’s skipper in a lighter vein.

"No one in the team believes in my bowling, but I do. After that I had back issues and then never bowled (in the middle)," he added, in an interview to the host broadcaster of the World Cup.

Kohli, however, still bowls in the nets, most recently in a practice session in Southampton earlier this week.

He has taken four wickets in ODIs and as many in T20s. He bowled 163 balls in Test cricket but the wickets column remains empty.

The star batsman also shared an anecdote which shows that he has always taken his bowling seriously.

"I used to follow James Anderson's action when I was at the academy (in Delhi). Later, when I got to play alongside him, I told him about that story. We both had a good laugh over it!"