Please don't boo Smith and Warner: Langer urges fans

May 31, 2019 22:48 IST

IMAGE: Langer said they have already paid a big price for their mistake. Photograph: Cricket Australia/Twitter

Australian coach Justin Langer has requested fans to show Steve Smith and David Warner respect and not boo them during the World Cup.

Langer, a former opener, said they have already paid a big price for their mistake.

"You (the media) talk about earning respect, and I think it's really important that people show respect as well," Langer said ahead of five-time winners Australia's World Cup opener against Afghanistan on Saturday.

The pair, who both recently completed one-year bans for ball-tampering, were given a hostile reception by the crowd at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton during Australia's warm-up victory over England.

"They made a mistake and paid a big price for it. After the experience of Hampshire, we have a pretty good idea what to expect. We've talked about it a lot and we can put strategies in place," Langer said.

"That said, when it happens it doesn't make it any easier. They are human beings, that's the truth -- and that's what I find the hardest.

"I'd be disappointed by any player being booed at any cricket ground, regardless of what country they play for. It's never a good look when that happens."