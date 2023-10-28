After close call South Africa to fine-tune run-chase

'I do think we could have shown up a lot more of a clinical display in going about that run-chase. I think we did have luck on our side.'

IMAGE: Captain Temba Bavuma congratulates Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi for taking South Africa over the line in the World Cup match against Pakistan in Chennai on Friday. Photograph: Samuel Rajkumar/Reuters

South Africa should have been more clinical in the run-chase against Pakistan during the World Cup match in Chennai on Friday, said skipper Temba Bavuma, adding they were lucky to escape by the skin of their teeth.

The Proteas scored a nail-biting one-wicket victory to register their first World Cup victory over Pakistan since the 1999 edition.

Chasing 271, they had a comfortable start, but it turned sour after Pakistan snared a flurry of wickets in the closing stages.

"I think obviously at the end we were all on the edge of our seat. You had everyone's opinions flying around as to how we should be going about that run-chase," said Bavuma during the post-match press conference.

"But at the end of the day the guys who were in there -- Keshav (Maharaj)and Shamu (Tabraiz Shamsi) -- they did it for us. It's easier for us to have conversations now with regards to our run-chase, (but) we've got the result on our side.

"I do think we could have shown up a lot more of a clinical display in going about that run-chase. I think we did have luck on our side. We did give them opportunities to get into the game. But, fortunately for us, I think the gods were with us."

The Proteas were 206 for 5 in the 34th over but lost four more wickets, including Aiden Markram -- dismissed for 91 in the 41st over, with the score 257 for 7 -- and were reduced to 260, but the pair of Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi held their nerve to take South Africa home with 16 balls to spare.

Bavuma refused to blame the wicket. Instead, he felt the partnerships could have lasted a bit longer.

"I felt the wicket was a good one, especially when it stopped swinging. Quinton [de Kock] looked like he was seeing a beach ball, so he was going after his shots.

"I started getting into gear. We lost those early wickets with Quinton (de Kock) and myself. Partnership started to form between Russi (van der Dussen) and Aiden.

"I guess those partnerships just weren't long enough for it to be a clinical performance. And then, obviously, at the end, that's where I guess the panic, I would say kind of set in."

South Africa's batting has been their strength, especially batting first, where they have mostly posted a total of 350-plus in the tournament.

However, Bavuma said there are still discussions within the team as to how they can improve as a batting unit, especially while chasing.

"We're looking at how we can be better as a batting unit. So, we don't see it as a hurdle. It's more of a challenge and probably a nice challenge to have when you're close to the top of the log in the tournament.

"I think as much as we've played well, we recognise that there are areas that we can improve in within our batting, like we've spoken about in terms of the chasing, probably within the bowling as well.

"We haven't played our best game or cricket yet. I think that's a good sign really for a team that finds themselves close to the top of the log."

Bavuma also gave special credit to pacer Marco Jansen, who has been successful in making the ball swing even in the tough conditions at Chepauk, clutching three for 43.

"The ball is swinging. I think Marco has recognised that. He's been working a lot on his wrist position, and he's exploiting whatever swing and seam that is there on offer. I think there's freedom for him to go about searching for those wickets, but still having that control.

"And I think also being backed up with a guy like Lungi (Ngidi) on the other side who's also looking to exploit whatever swing, whatever seam that is on offer, I think they're working well together.

"He's really becoming a weapon of ours and we'll take that any day."