World Cup: Did this DRS review cost Pakistan the match?

IMAGE: Pakistan's players react after an unsuccessful leg before review against Tabraiz Shamsi off the bowling of Haris Rauf. Photograph: Samuel Rajkumar/Reuters

A disappointed Pakistan captain Babar Azam refused to blame the umpires despite being on the wrong side of a DRS review which proved decisive in his team's narrow one-wicket loss to South Africa in the World Cup match in Chennai on Friday.

It could have been all over in the 46th over for South Africa when the incoming delivery from Haris Rauf delivery, bowled wide off the crease, stuck South Africa's No 11 Tabraiz Shamsi on the pads. The leg before wicket appeal was rejected umpire Alex Wharf before Pakistan opted the for the review.



Shamsi survived by the narrowest of margins as the ball had struck in line but was going on to clip the leg stump, which meant the decision stayed with umpire's call, leaving the entire Pakistan team in disbelief.



"It's part of the game. This is umpire's call so I think it's just part of the game. Had he given it out, it would have favoured us," Babar said after the match on the controversial review.



With Pakistan set for an early exit after suffering their fourth defeat from six games played, Babar seemed drained with the opportunity lost.



"I think it's disappointing everyone, we had the opportunity to win this match and stay in the tournament but we missed it. We will try our best in our next three matches and put our effort so let's see where we stand after the three matches."

IMAGE: The DRS review against Tabraiz Shamsi off the bowling of Haris Rauf. Photograph: Sky Sports Cricket/X

Babar blamed his batters for falling 20 runs short what could have been a winning score on the Chepauk track.



"Very disappointing, we fought back well but we were 10-15 runs short. I think the way fast bowlers bowled, they did well but unfortunately the result was not in our side."



South Africa captain Temba Bavuma didn't mince words while pointing out that they need to address the issue of losing close games and was glad that they could win a tight contest.



"Pressure with us chasing, we haven't done well to rectify that. It will be easier to have those conversations especially after the win. You need to have the guys in the best situations and truly speak out as to what they were thinking.



"Hard to say now but those conversations will happen. It is something we have spoken and something which has been thrown about.



"We have a blueprint when we bat first, we can't say with conviction we have that when we are cashing. We want to be a lot more clinical with the bat."



Giving an update on their premier bowler Kagiso Rabada, Bavuma said: "KG (Rabada) is good. It was more precautionary. He is experiencing lower back issues and a couple of days rest before New Zealand and he will be in contention."



He also praised Tabraiz Shamsi, who was adjudged the Player of the Match award for his four-wicket haul.



"Ecstatic for Shamsi. Started with the ball, came in when conditions were helpful and then with the bat.



"We have seen Shamsi gloating on social media about his batting. It won't stop for the next two weeks but it's nice for a senior guy like Shamsi to come out with the bat like that."