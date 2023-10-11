News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Can Shubman Gill overcome dengue for the epic clash vs Pak?

Can Shubman Gill overcome dengue for the epic clash vs Pak?

Source: PTI
October 11, 2023 14:48 IST
Shubman Gill

IMAGES: Shubman Gill has already missed the first two World Cup games -- opener against Australia in Chennai and Wednesday's game against Afghanistan. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

Recovering steadily from a bout of dengue fever, India opener Shubman Gill will be reaching Ahmedabad on Wednesday but still remains a doubtful starter for the marquee World Cup clash against Pakistan on Saturday.

Even as Gill reaches Ahmedabad later in the day, his teammates will be battling it out against Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

"Gill is doing absolutely fine and is set to leave Chennai for Ahmedabad today. It is still not clear whether Gill will have a light training session at Motera on Thursday. His recovery has been fine but can't really be sure if he can play against Pakistan," a BCCI source said on condition of anonymity.

 

Gill has already missed the first two World Cup games -- opener against Australia in Chennai and Wednesday's game against Afghanistan.

Gill's platelet count had dropped to 70,000 last week and had to be admitted to a Chennai hospital for routine medical tests and was discharged after 24 hours.

It is understood that Gill, who is supremely fit, is expected to recover quicker compared to some of the others.

There is a school of thought that even if Gill is 70 per cent fit, he could be more effective than a flashy Ishan Kishan but a bout of dengue weakens the body considerably and it would only be fair to allow the right-hander to be 100 per cent fit before Bangladesh game. 

