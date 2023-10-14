News
Ben Stokes' World Cup fate hangs by a thread

Ben Stokes' World Cup fate hangs by a thread

Source: PTI
October 14, 2023 20:02 IST
Ben Stokes is getting better but he needs to be fit to play: Joe Root

Ben Stokes

IMAGES: A minor hip injury kept Ben Stokes out of the World Cup 2023 matches so far. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Senior batter Joe Root on Saturday said Ben Stokes was recovering well from his injury but placed the all-rounder a doubtful starter for England's World Cup match against Afghanistan.

Stokes is recuperating from a sore left hip and the niggle forced him to sit out of England's first two matches against New Zealand and Bangladesh. England will face Afghanistan in New Delhi on Sunday.

 

"Bency (Stokes) is getting better day by day. He trained really well last night. He had a long bat and seems to be improving. So, all good signs ahead of tomorrow," Root said at the pre-match press conference.

"He's just got to be ready to play. You all know we have a team with Ben (Stokes) in it is a bit stronger but he's got to be fit to play. We'll see whether it's tomorrow or next game or further down the line."

Root was in no mood to underestimate Afghanistan, who lost to Bangladesh and India.

"Every team in this tournament poses different threats, you just got to be adaptable to combat that. They (Afghanistan) obviously have got some world-class players. From my point of view we need to keep getting better."

"This is another opportunity for us to keep building the momentum and progression towards the business end of the tournament and making sure that we are where we need to be at the backend of the tournament," he said.

Root has been in prime form in this World Cup having scored back-to-back fifties and the right-hander said he relished Indian conditions.

"I do enjoy playing cricket here in India. I think it suits my game quite nicely. With the World Cup round the corner, you try to find a way to be in a position where you want to be," he said.

"When you come into the tournament mentality, this is what it's about, this is where you need to stand up and deliver. It's nice to contribute in the first couple of games. Hopefully, I can carry that forward, not just individually but collectively as well," added Root.

 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
