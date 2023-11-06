News
Sri Lanka's Mathews first player ever to be timed out

Sri Lanka's Mathews first player ever to be timed out

By REDIFF CRICKET
November 06, 2023 16:50 IST
Angelo Mathews walks back after being dismissed by the 'timed out' law

IMAGE: Angelo Mathews walks back after being dismissed by the 'timed out' law. Photograph: ICC/X

Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews, on Monday, became the first ever player to be timed out in international cricket.

The incident took place during the World Cup match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in New Delhi. 

 

In the 25th over, Mathews walked in to bat at No.6 at the fall of Sadeera Samarawickrama's wicket, but had to walk back without facing a single ball.

The veteran Sri Lanka all-rounder was left befuddled over the dismissal as Bangladesh appealed when he took time to sort an issue with his helmet.

The incident happened just after Shakib Al Hasan had taken the wicket of Samarawickrama, caught by Mahmudullah near the rope.

Mathews took his time walking in, and then struggled with his helmet as the strap broke just as he was taking guard.

As he signalled to the dressing room for a new helmet, Shakib and the Bangladesh team appealed for a "timed out" dismissal and the umpires upheld the appeal much to Mathews' dismay.

The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 playing conditions pertaining to "timed out" dismissals reads thus:

40.1.1 After the fall of a wicket or the retirement of a batter, the incoming batter must, unless Time has been called, be ready to receive the ball, or for the other batter to be ready to receive the next ball within 2 minutes of the dismissal or retirement. If this requirement is not met, the incoming batter will be out, Timed out.

With Mathews taking more than two minutes to face his first ball, he had to be sent back to the pavilion following the appeal.

It was the first time in international cricket, men's or women's, that a batter was dismissed by the "timed out" law.

REDIFF CRICKET
