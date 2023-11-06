News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » WC PHOTOS: Bangladesh rock SL with regular wickets

WC PHOTOS: Bangladesh rock SL with regular wickets

November 06, 2023 16:13 IST
IMAGES from the ICC World Cup match played between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, in New Delhi, on Monday.

Shoriful Islam celebrates after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Kusal Perera, caught out by Mushfiqur Rahim

IMAGE: Shoriful Islam celebrates after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Kusal Perera, caught out by Mushfiqur Rahim. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bowl against Sri Lanka in New Delhi and what a start it was for the Bangladeshis!

 

In the very first over Shoriful Islam induced an edge from Kusal Perera's bat and he was caught behind for 4.

Opener Pathum Nissanka scored 41 off 36 balls 

IMAGE: Opener Pathum Nissanka scored 41 off 36 balls. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

The other opener Pathum Nissanka and captain Kusal Mendis then fought back nicely with Nissanka finding the boundaries while giving the bad balls the treatment.

Kusal Mendis played a scratchy innings of 18 off 28 deliveries 

IMAGE: Kusal Mendis played a scratchy innings of 19 off 30 deliveries. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Mendis took time to get going and took 14 balls to get off the mark. 

He was finally dismissed for 19 off 30, hitting just one four and a maximum. Mendis chipped the ball to long on, handing Shakib al Hasan his first wicket and Bangladesh their 2nd.

Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka walks after losing his wicket, bowled out by Bangladesh's Tanzim Hasan Sakib

IMAGE: Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka walks after losing his wicket, bowled out by Bangladesh's Tanzim Hasan Sakib. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Nissanka followed soon after as he played the ball on to his stumps, Tanzim Hasan getting the big wicket. Nissanka was bowled out 9 short of his half-century. Sri Lanka were tottering at 72 for 3 after 13 overs.

Sadeera Samarawickrama and Charith Asalanka launched a fightback with quick runs

Sadeera Samarawickrama and Charith Asalanka then kept the scoreboard moving, dealing in singles and twos.

Asalanka also hammered two sixes, while Samarawickrama hit spinner Mehidy Hasan for a couple of boundaries in the 19th over. 

Bangladesh also lost a review as Samarawickrama was given not out for an LBW appeal. Shakib took the review but the ball tracking showed the ball would have missed the leg stump.

Sri Lanka were 113 for 3 after 20 overs.

 

WORLD CUP 2023

WORLD CUP 2023

