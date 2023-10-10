News
SL's centurion Mendis suffers cramps, hospitalised

SL's centurion Mendis suffers cramps, hospitalised

Source: PTI
October 10, 2023 20:26 IST
Sri Lankas Kusal Mendis scored a 77-ball 122 against Pakistan in Hyderabad on Tuesday

IMAGE: Sri Lankas Kusal Mendis scored a 77-ball 122 against Pakistan in Hyderabad on Tuesday. Photograph: Sri Lanka Cricket/X

Sri Lanka wicketkeeper-batter Kusal Mendis was taken to a hospital after he suffered cramps following his breath-taking 122 against Pakistan in the ODI World Cup match in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

 

"Kusal Mendis was taken to the hospital after the player suffered cramps upon returning from the field after his brilliant knock in the ongoing game vs Pakistan," the Sri Lanka Cricket board said in a statement.

"Dushan Hemantha has replaced him on the field while Sadeera Samarawickrama will be donning the wicket-keeping gloves," the statement added.

The 28-year-old slammed six sixes and 14 boundaries during his 77-ball knock, which was the fastest hundred by a Sri Lankan in World Cup history.

His effort along with Sadeera Samarawickrama's (108 off 89 balls) maiden ODI ton saw Sri Lanka post a massive 344 for nine in their 50 overs.

However, the innings took a toll on Mendis as he was replaced by Dushan Hemantha on the field with Samarawickrama doing the wicket-keeping job.

Sri Lanka had lost their opening match by 102 runs against South Africa.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
