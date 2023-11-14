News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » David Beckham to attend India-NZ World Cup semi-final

David Beckham to attend India-NZ World Cup semi-final

Source: PTI
November 14, 2023 17:44 IST
David Beckham is currently in India for a project as UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador

IMAGE: David Beckham is currently in India for a project as UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. Photograph: Julian Finney/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives 

England football legend David Beckham will be among the dignitaries present during the first semifinal of the ongoing World Cup between India and New Zealand in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Beckham, who is already in the country as UNICEF's goodwill ambassador -- a role which he took up in the year 2005, is expected to travel to Mumbai on the day of the match and watch the action at the Wankhede Stadium.

 

According to a source, Beckham is in Gujarat presently as he is touring the country to understand the state of the action and contribute towards advocating for child rights and gender equality, which is also the global theme for World Children's Day 2023.

Earlier this month, the league stage game between World Cup hosts India and Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium on November 2 witnessed the celebration of ICC's initiative 'One Day 4 Children' and promotion of the #BeAChampion campaign.

The campaign was launched for "harnessing the reach of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup to build a better world for every child, and create equal opportunities for girls and boys", the cricket's governing body said in a release.

The India-Sri Lanka game witnessed two cricket legends, Sachin Tendulkar and Muttiah Muralitharan, taking part in a short event during a drinks break in the second half of the match.

The crowd was given LED wristbands which they flashed and flaunted along with the cricket legends during the ceremony.

Source: PTI
WORLD CUP 2023

WORLD CUP 2023

