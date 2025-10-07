HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Smriti Mandhana still tops ODI charts despite World Cup slump

October 07, 2025 14:54 IST

Smriti Mandhana

IMAGE: Smriti Mandhana, with 791 rating points, is 60 points ahead of England's Nat Sciver-Brunt. Photograph: Smriti Mandhana/Instagram

Star India cricketer Smriti Mandhana continues to top the ODI batting charts though the charismatic batter's lead has reduced following two underwhelming performances in the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

Mandhana, with 791 rating points, is 60 points ahead of England's Nat Sciver-Brunt. The Indian, who smashed consecutive centuries in the three-match WODI series against Australia just before the World Cup, has contributed 8 against Sri Lanka and 23 versus Pakistan in the showpiece event.

 

Australia's Beth Mooney occupies the third spot with 713 rating points.

South Africa's Tazmin Brits (706) and Australia's Ashleigh Gardner (697) have made substantial gains following World Cup centuries against New Zealand to move up to fourth and fifth spots respectively and close the gap on Mandhana.

While Tazmin rose two places, Gardner gained seven spots to reach a new career high.

New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine too has jumped seven spots to eighth, while Pakistan left-hander Sidra Amin has also equalled her career-best ranking of 10th following her 81 against India in Colombo on Saturday.

England's Sophie Ecclestone is leading the latest bowling charts with 792 rating points, while spinner Deepti Sharma (640) is the only Indian in the top-10 at No.6, having dropped a spot.

