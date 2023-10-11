News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Hungry' Malan out to silence critics and prove he belongs

'Hungry' Malan out to silence critics and prove he belongs

October 11, 2023 00:15 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

England opener Dawid Malan celebrates completing his century during the match against Bangladesh on Tuesday

IMAGE: England opener Dawid Malan celebrates completing his century during the match against Bangladesh on Tuesday. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

England opener Dawid Malan feels the pressure in every series he plays and believes the only way to lift it is by scoring match-winning knocks like the one he conjured against Bangladesh in Tuesday's World Cup contest.

Malan smashed a career-best 140 and forged century-plus partnerships with Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root to help England amass 364-9 and eventually canter to a comprehensive victory.

The 36-year-old hoped his latest heroics would ease the pressure to perform that accompanied him every time he walked out to bat.

 

"I feel like every series I'm under pressure, so you know for me to keep silencing people is all I can do," the left-handed batter said.

"If I can score as many runs as I can and help contribute to wins, then hopefully, eventually people's opinions might change."

While he often had to sit out in the past, Malan has been in red-hot form in recent months grabbing every possible opportunity to cement his place in the side.

His conversation rate has been particularly impressive.

Since June last year, Malan crossed the 50-mark nine times and converted six of them into hundreds.

The batter attributed it to his hunger for runs that would keep him in the team.

"Just hungry, hungry to play and to do well, hungry to score runs and win games of cricket," he said.

"I've wanted to be part of this team for so long, it's been impossible to break into with the players that have been so good.

"So, to get your opportunity and try and take it and enjoy it as long as it lasts."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Will Gill Join These Guys?
Will Gill Join These Guys?
SL's centurion Mendis suffers cramps, hospitalised
SL's centurion Mendis suffers cramps, hospitalised
Gill's dengue battle threatens World Cup dream
Gill's dengue battle threatens World Cup dream
Preparation, process key to Bumrah's ace performance
Preparation, process key to Bumrah's ace performance
Army chief felicitates Neeraj, other Asiad medallists
Army chief felicitates Neeraj, other Asiad medallists
Sikh who aided Khalistanis in India gets Canada entry
Sikh who aided Khalistanis in India gets Canada entry
Manipur extends net ban till Oct 16; students protest
Manipur extends net ban till Oct 16; students protest

WORLD CUP 2023

WORLD CUP 2023

More like this

Eng aim for improvement after crushing win vs B'desh

Eng aim for improvement after crushing win vs B'desh

ICC WC PICS: England thump Bangladesh for first win

ICC WC PICS: England thump Bangladesh for first win

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances