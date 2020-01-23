U-19 WC: Aus score last-ball win over England

Source:

All-rounder Connor Sully shines, taking two wickets and scoring a crucial 35.

West Indies hand debutants Nigeria embarrassing 246-run defeat.

IMAGE: Australia's players celebrate a dismissal in the ICC Under-19 World Cup Group B match against England at De Beers Diamond Oval, in Kimberley, South Africa, on Thursday. Photograph: ICC

All-rounder Connor Sully played a pivotal role in Australia's thrilling two-wicket win over England in a pulsating Group B match of the ICC U-19 World Cup, in Kimberly, on Thursday.

Sully took two wickets and later smashed a crucial 35 as Australia first restricted England to 252 for 7 and then overhauled the target with the last ball of the match at the Diamond Oval.

Sent in to bat, England posted 252 for 7, riding on a 100-ball 82 by opener Ben Charlesworth and a 44-ball 51 from Dan Mousley.

Jack Haynes (31) and Kasey Aldridge (32) also chipped in with useful contributions.

For Australia, Sully took two wickets, while Bradley Simpson (1/69), Liam Scott (1/35), Todd Murphy (1/35), Tanveer Sangha (1/48) and Oliver Davies (1/25) accounted for one each.

Chasing, Australia lost opener Jake Fraser-McGurk early on but Sam Fanning (31) and Mackenzie Harvey (65) steadied the innings as they reached 70 for two in 13.5 overs.

Once Fanning was dismissed, Harvey and Lachlan Hearne (45) joined hands and took Australia across the 150-mark.

But Hamidullah Qadri (2/35) and Lewis Goldsworthy (2/24) claimed two wickets each in quick succession to leave Australia reeling at 172 for 6 in 35.1 overs.

Australia were further down to 206 for 8 with 47 needed off last 26 balls. Sully then used the long handle to great effect, smashing 35 off 20 balls, which included three sixes and a four in the 48th over off Cullen to take Australia home in a thrilling finish.

In another Group B match, the West Indies handed an embarrassing 246-run defeat to debutants Nigeria in a lop-sided contest.

Electing to bat, West Indies posted a massive 303 for 8, courtesy skipper Kimani Melius' 81-ball 65, a 70-ball 68 by Matthew Patrick and a scintillating 30-ball 43 by Joshua James lower down the order.

Pacer Jayden Seales (4/19) and Ashmead Nedd (3/11) then wrecked havoc on the Nigerian team, dismissing the minnows for a paltry 57 in 21.4 overs.

West Indies (6 points) thus finished at the top of Group B, followed by Australia (4 points).