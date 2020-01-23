News
Scoring 300 in any kind of cricket is great: Vengsarkar

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
January 23, 2020 19:40 IST

'He (Sarfaraz) must have played extremely well. I didn't see the innings, because I wasn't in Mumbai that time. And to chase 600 runs, I think, I have seen that after a long time.'

Mumbai’s Sarfaraz Khan celebrates following his unbeaten triple hundred in the drawn Ranji Trophy game against Uttar Pradesh

IMAGE: Mumbai’s Sarfaraz Khan celebrates following his unbeaten triple hundred in the drawn Ranji Trophy game against Uttar Pradesh. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

Former India captain Dilip Vengsarkar heaped praise on young Mumbai batsman Sarfaraz Khan following his unbeaten triple hundred in the drawn Ranji Trophy game against Uttar Pradesh.

 

Sarfaraz, who returned to the Mumbai squad after playing for Uttar Pradesh, slammed 301 off 391 balls on Wednesday to help the 41-time Ranji champions overhaul UP's first innings total of 625/8 declared and grab three points.

"Fantastic! I think to score triple hundred in any kind of cricket is a great thing, a great achievement," Vengsarkar told reporters in Mumbai on Thursday.

"He (Sarfaraz) must have played extremely well. I didn't see the innings, because I wasn't in Mumbai that time. And to chase 600 runs, I think, I have seen that after a long time."

The former chairman of India’s selectors was speaking after the prize distribution ceremony of the Giles Shield, a well-known school-level tournament in city circles.

Several Mumbai players like Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube and Shardul Thakur are on national duty. Likewise, Mumbai skipper Suryakumar Yadav and young prodigy Prithvi Shaw are playing for India A in New Zealand.

Vengsarkar said he was glad that Mumbai’s players rose to the occasion during their match against UP.

"It is a fantastic achievement. See, to chase 600 is a big thing. It is good for Mumbai cricket because few players are playing for India, few for India A, so others will (have to) raise their bar and that is important," said Vengsarkar, who played 116 Tests for India.

"That is what I had expected from Mumbai players. I am very happy. I am very proud of them."

Mumbai next play Himachal Pradesh in an away encounter in Dharamshala beginning January 27.

For the record, in the 1981-82 season, Karnataka had scored 705 and Delhi overhauled it by making 707/8.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
