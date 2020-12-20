News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » ICC Test Rankings: Kohli closes gap on Steve Smith

ICC Test Rankings: Kohli closes gap on Steve Smith

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
December 20, 2020 16:59 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli gained two points for his half-century in Adelaide. Photograph: Mark Brake/Getty Images

India may have suffered an embarrassing defeat in the series-opener against Australia but its skipper Virat Kohli fractionally closed the gap with top-ranked Test batsman Steve Smith, following his 74-run knock in the first innings in Adelaide.

Kohli gained two points for his half-century to get to 888 while Smith (911) lost 10 points in the table after scoring 1 and 1 in his two innings.

 

Marnus Labuschagne's innings of 47 and 6 in the low-scoring match pushed him to a career-best 839 points in the latest ICC rankings for Test batsmen.

Australia skipper Tim Paine's player-of-the-match innings of 73 not out has lifted him to a career-best 33rd with 592 points.

His previous best was 45th in December of 2018. Further down, Joe Burns' unbeaten 51 saw him move into 48th place, the first time he has been in the top 50 since 2016.

Spinner R Ashwin has now become India's top-ranked bowler after taking four wickets in Australia's first innings. Ashwin, now ranked ninth, overtook pacer pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

Ravindra Jadeja, who did not play the Adelaide Test, was unchanged at number three in the all-rounders' list.

Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins gained six points for his seven-wicket haul as he moved from 904 to 910 for a comfortable lead over Stuart Broad in second place.

Cummins' pace colleague, Josh Hazelwood's figures of 5/8 in India's second innings helped him gain four spots and move back into the top five with 805 points, the first time since March 2018.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
2nd Test: India set to include Gill, Pant and Rahul
2nd Test: India set to include Gill, Pant and Rahul
No changes to Sydney Test despite COVID-19 outbreak
No changes to Sydney Test despite COVID-19 outbreak
Shami to miss remainder of Test series with fracture
Shami to miss remainder of Test series with fracture
Burns cleared for second Test, Pucovski ruled out
Burns cleared for second Test, Pucovski ruled out
Nepal Prez dissolves Parliament, declares mid-term poll
Nepal Prez dissolves Parliament, declares mid-term poll
Nirav Modi's brother charged in $2.6 m fraud in US
Nirav Modi's brother charged in $2.6 m fraud in US
2nd Test: India set to include Gill, Pant and Rahul
2nd Test: India set to include Gill, Pant and Rahul

India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

More like this

Summer of 36 vs Summer of 42

Summer of 36 vs Summer of 42

'India were totally outclassed in the 2nd innings'

'India were totally outclassed in the 2nd innings'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use