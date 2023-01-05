News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » ICC T20 Rankings: Ishan Kishan, Hooda make massive gains

ICC T20 Rankings: Ishan Kishan, Hooda make massive gains

Source: PTI
January 05, 2023 11:28 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ishan Kishan jumps 10 places to 23rd, Hooda re-enters top 100

Ishan Kishan

IMAGE: Ishan Kishan scored 37 off 20 in 1st T20 against Sri Lanka. Photograph: BCCI

India opener Ishan Kishan jumped 10 places to 23rd position while Deepak Hooda re-entered the top-100 in the latest ICC rankings for T20I batters issued on Thursday.

Both moved upwards in the chart after their impressive performances in the first T20 International against Sri Lanka in Mumbai on Tuesday, which India won by two runs.

 

Hooda moved up 40 places to 97th after his unbeaten 41 off 23 balls while Kishan was rewarded for his brisk 37-run knock at the top of the order.

The swashbuckling Suryakumar Yadav continued to hold the top spot for batters despite a rare failure in Mumbai.

India's new T20I captain Hardik Pandya, up nine places to 76th among bowlers, is the other to move up the rankings.

As far as Sri Lanka are concerned, Wanindu Hasaranga was once again a strong contributor against India with figures of 1/22 with the ball helping the right-armer move further clear as the top-ranked T20I bowler.

Hasaranga also scored a quick-fire 21 with the bat and that saw the 25-year-old jump two spots to fifth on the latest list for all-rounders.

In the Test rankings for batters, Marnus Labuschagne remains at the head of proceedings with a healthy lead despite his failure in the Boxing Day Test against South Africa.

However, his closest rivals, teammate Steve Smith, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and former New Zealand captain Kane Williamson all are closing in on the 28-year-old Labuschagne.

Williamson is the other big winner on the latest rankings with the experienced right-hander jumping two places and back inside the top five at fifth following the fifth double century of his distinguished career in the first Test against Pakistan.

In bowling, Pat Cummins managed just one wicket during Australia's victory over the Proteas in the Boxing Day Test, but still held a big 37-point lead over England veteran James Anderson. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Injured Samson out of 2nd T20I vs SL
Injured Samson out of 2nd T20I vs SL
Pant brought to Mumbai, set to undergo surgery
Pant brought to Mumbai, set to undergo surgery
I'm 100 per cent available: Green shuts down IPL fears
I'm 100 per cent available: Green shuts down IPL fears
Nirmalaji's New Headache: Food Scheme Extension
Nirmalaji's New Headache: Food Scheme Extension
Pant brought to Mumbai, set to undergo surgery
Pant brought to Mumbai, set to undergo surgery
I'm 100 per cent available: Green shuts down IPL fears
I'm 100 per cent available: Green shuts down IPL fears
VHP, Bajrang Dal men tear 'Pathaan' posters in Guj
VHP, Bajrang Dal men tear 'Pathaan' posters in Guj

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA 2023

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA 2023

More like this

Did Virat-Anushka Meditate In Vrindavan?

Did Virat-Anushka Meditate In Vrindavan?

Abhinav Bindra lauds BCCI for 'looking after Rishabh'

Abhinav Bindra lauds BCCI for 'looking after Rishabh'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances