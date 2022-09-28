News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'The King Is Back'

'The King Is Back'

By Rediff Cricket
September 28, 2022 09:13 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Virat Kohli hits a boundary during his knock of 63 from 48 balls in the third T20I game against Australia at Hyderabad, September 25, 2022. Photograph: BCCI
 

Things have started falling in place for Virat Kohli ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Kohli had endured a lean patch for nearly three years before he decided to take a month-long mental health break while reinventing himself during last month's Asia Cup.

He finished as India's highest run-getter in the Asia Cup before he continued his good form in the three-match T20I series against Australia, where his half-century in the series decider gave glimpses of vintage Kohli that the fans have been yearning to see.

Former Team India fielding coach R Sridhar hailed Kohli and noticed a lot of positive difference in his batting, fielding and the overall mindset.

'He is in a better space now. Like he admitted himself, he was probably not in the right frame of mind and now has got it in the right place. The break has done him wonders; the time spent with his family has done him wonders,' Sridhar told Cricket.com.

'And we saw what he could do right in the first game against Pakistan in the Asia Cup.'

'After seeing him bat from ringside in Hyderabad, you can well and truly say that the king is back.'

'Great mindset. He is fielding like a panther and his batting is brilliant. All in all, it augurs extremely well for Indian cricket going into the World Cup.'

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
COMMENT
Print this article
Axar Patel Most Valuable Player!
Axar Patel Most Valuable Player!
'Our batting approach has changed'
'Our batting approach has changed'
SA T20s: Key areas for India to improve ahead of WC
SA T20s: Key areas for India to improve ahead of WC
Govt bans PFI, allied outfits for terror activities
Govt bans PFI, allied outfits for terror activities
SEE: VSHORADS Missile In Action
SEE: VSHORADS Missile In Action
Why Term Plan Is Better For Home Loan Liability
Why Term Plan Is Better For Home Loan Liability
In Washington Jaishankar praises Russian arms supplies
In Washington Jaishankar praises Russian arms supplies

ASIA CUP 2022

ASIA CUP 2022

More like this

Kohli surpasses Dravid's run record!

Kohli surpasses Dravid's run record!

'Kohli's power game is coming back at right time'

'Kohli's power game is coming back at right time'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances