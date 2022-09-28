IMAGE: Virat Kohli hits a boundary during his knock of 63 from 48 balls in the third T20I game against Australia at Hyderabad, September 25, 2022. Photograph: BCCI

Things have started falling in place for Virat Kohli ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Kohli had endured a lean patch for nearly three years before he decided to take a month-long mental health break while reinventing himself during last month's Asia Cup.

He finished as India's highest run-getter in the Asia Cup before he continued his good form in the three-match T20I series against Australia, where his half-century in the series decider gave glimpses of vintage Kohli that the fans have been yearning to see.

Former Team India fielding coach R Sridhar hailed Kohli and noticed a lot of positive difference in his batting, fielding and the overall mindset.

'He is in a better space now. Like he admitted himself, he was probably not in the right frame of mind and now has got it in the right place. The break has done him wonders; the time spent with his family has done him wonders,' Sridhar told Cricket.com.

'And we saw what he could do right in the first game against Pakistan in the Asia Cup.'

'After seeing him bat from ringside in Hyderabad, you can well and truly say that the king is back.'

'Great mindset. He is fielding like a panther and his batting is brilliant. All in all, it augurs extremely well for Indian cricket going into the World Cup.'