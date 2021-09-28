News
ICC ODI rankings: Mithali dethroned, Goswami rises

ICC ODI rankings: Mithali dethroned, Goswami rises

Source: PTI
September 28, 2021 17:17 IST
South African Lizelle Lee (761) grabbed the top spot after gaining one place

IMAGE: South African Lizelle Lee grabbed the top spot among batters after gaining one place and logging 761 ranking points. Photograph: Cricket South Africa/Twitter

India captain Mithali Raj on Tuesday lost her top spot in the ICC Women's ODI Rankings for batters, while veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami climbed two places to second in the bowlers' list.

The 38-year-old Raj, who scored just 87 runs at an average of 29 in the just-concluded three-match series against Australia, has slid to third place with 738 points in her kitty.

 

South African Lizelle Lee (761) grabbed the top spot after gaining one place while Australia's Alyssa Healy, who scored 112 runs in the three-match series against India, is at second spot with 750 points.

Another Indian, Smriti Mandhana climbed one place to be at number six with 710 points.

The 38-year-old Goswami's stellar show during ODI series against Australia also took her to second spot.

India’s medium pacer Goswami took four wickets in the series which India lost 1-2, including the three-wicket haul for 37 runs in the final match which India won to break Australia's astonishing winning streak of 26 ODIs.

She ended the three-match series with an average of 28.75.

Goswami also gained three places to be at 10th spot among all-rounders with 251 points.

Australia's Jess Jonassen continued to lead the bowling chart with 760 points as against 727 of Goswami.

Another Australian Meghan Scutt occupies third spot with 717 points after losing one place.

Others making waves in the bowler's rankings were the England duo of Anya Shrubsole and Kate Cross, both of whom jumped into the top ten, occupying the 9th and 10th spots respectively.

Shrubsole gained four places after picking three wickets in the final two ODIs against New Zealand, while Cross' spell of 3/44 in the fifth ODI helped her move up five slots.

The spotlight among the batters was on Beth Mooney. She rocketed up eight places to break into the top ten, sitting at No. 8, just below compatriot Meg Lanning by nine rating points.

Mooney's marvellous performance against India included a stunning century as well as a half-century as she amassed 177 runs at a strike rate of 89.84.    

In the all-rounder's rankings, Ashleigh Gardner scaled four places to reach the sixth position while Ellyse Perry's poor form led to her dropping two positions, pushing South Africa's Marizanne Kapp to the top of the all-rounders' rankings.

India's Deepti Sharma dropped one place to be at fifth.

KKR's Gill Responds to Coach's Challenge
JOY For SRH At Last!
This is what is hurting Royals in IPL's UAE leg...
Kanhaiya takes away his AC unit from Patna CPI office
IPL 2021: MI vs PBKS: Who Will Win?
UP IAS accused of religious conversion, SIT to probe
Parineeti's WOW Maldives Holiday
Top Performer: Milestone Man Sanju Samson

Turning Point: Death Bowling, Roy Blitz

